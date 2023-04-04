Men’s tennis rises in national rankings





DURHAM Duke men’s tennis has moved up several places in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) poll, the organization announced on Tuesday. The Blue Devils went from No. 21 to No. 16 after two top-25 wins over the weekend. Duke defeated No. 16 Wake Forest 4-3 on Friday before recording a 5-2 victory over No. 23 NC State on Sunday. The Blue Devils are currently tied at 15-5, including an 8-1 record in ACC play. In addition senior Garrett Johns and freshmen Pedro Roden were listed in the latest ranking for singles action. Johns claimed the No. 19 ranking, while Rodenas came in at No. 85. Johns has an 11-8 overall doubles record at Duke’s top court and has gone 6-7 against nationally ranked opponents so far this season. Reigning ACC Player of the Week, Rodenas, leads the team with a double score of 18-2, including a record of 9-0 on court two. The Madrid, Spain native is 4-3 against ranked foes and has gone 8-1 in conference play during his opening season. In doubles, the pair is ranked No. 32 after posting a 12-2 dual-match ledger. They are 5-0 in ACC play and on the top field, have gone 2-0 against nationally ranked opponents and are currently riding an eight game winning streak. The senior duo of Michael Heller And Andrew Zhang follow closely at No. 45. Heller and Zhang have a record of 7-5 in doubles this season. The Blue Devils travel to nearby North Carolina on Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. showdown with the Tar Heels at the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center. #Good week

