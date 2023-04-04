Six bombers honored in the Weekly Liberty League Award selections





ITHACA, NY As announced by the Liberty League on Tuesday, April 4, Ithaca College had recognized six student-athletes as Liberty League performers of the week in their respective sports. In addition, the Ithaca men’s rowers 1V and five other student-athletes were recognized on the weekly Roll of Honor. Baseball Artist of the Week- Garrett Callaghan Callaghan went 8-for-15 in four games with seven extra hits and 11 RBI as Ithaca went 3-1. He also scored five runs and walked two. Callaghan hit .533/.556/1,133 during the week as his first seven hits all went for extra bases. Baseball Pitcher of the Week- Garret Bell

Garret Bell gave up only two hits and two walks in 6.0 innings and struckout seven as he took the win in a 10-3 victory over St. Lawrence to complete Monday’s three-game sweep. Baseball Rookie of the Week- Matt Curtis

Matt Curtis went 7-for-17 during a 3-1 week for Ithaca, as he drove in five runs, scored four more and had two doubles. Curtis had at least one hit in every game, including going 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run in the opening game of a doubleheader with St. Lawrence on Monday. Women’s Rowboat of the Week – Ithaca Varsity Eight The Ithaca 1V had a strong first showing of the season with their appearance on the Cayuga Duals. The crew raced twice throughout the day, eventually beating Williams Smith by a comfortable margin with a finishing time of 6:51.8 compared to 7:13.2. Men’s Track & Field: Track Artist of the Week- Andrew Frank

Andrew Frank won the 100-meter sprint at Muhlenberg on Saturday in a time of 10.76 seconds. Frank also won the 200-meter dash in 21.89 seconds and ran a stage second-place 4×100-meter relay setting a time of 43.24 seconds. Women’s Athletics: Track Artist of the Week- Logan Bruce

Logan Bruce ran the 100m hurdles with a time of 14.14 seconds, which was 1.5 seconds faster than the runner-up at Muhlenberg on Saturday. Bruce also finished third in the high jump at 1.57 meters (5′ 1.75″) and sixth in the javelin throw with a mark of 31.76 meters (104′ 2″). HONOR ROLE The Bombers dropped a close 12-10 game against St. Lawrence senior forward Jack Erikson led all players with a game-high four goals to accelerate the Bombers, while also scoring an assist. He also added a first-half hat-trick in IC’s dominant 16-3 victory over Misericordia. Erickson now has a team-best 35 points of the season with his 18 goals and 17 assists. The men’s 1V for IC saw their first game of the season last weekend at the Cayuga Duals. The crew built on their time from last year. Against Hobart, the Bombers finished the course in 6:02.4, which is one of the fastest times for the 1F at this point in the season. Riley Piromalli went the distance for the Bombers as she led the team to a mercy rule victory against St. John Fisher 8-0 in five innings. She struckout nine batters and gave up only two hits. Piromalli improved to 4-3 this season with the complete game shutout. Taylor Crane had an exceptional week knocking down a pair of Union and Bard opponents at No. 1 singles. Crain beat Union’s Marilena Karadimou by steady scores of 6-1, 6-1 and followed that up by putting together a double bagel against Bard’s Nico Gusac (6-0, 6-0). Justin Showstead placed second in the javelin with a throw of 54.78 meters (179′ 9″) at Muhlenberg on Saturday and third in the discus throw with a mark of 43.14 meters (141′ 6″). Showstead also competed in the hammer throw, finishing third at 48.96 meters (160′ 7″). Lily Seyfert was the runner-up in the javelin throw at 35.49 meters (116′ 5″) and was also the runner-up in the hammer throw at 41.30 meters (135′ 6″) at Muhlenberg on Saturday.

