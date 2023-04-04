Michigan, Johns Hopkins, Maryland claim the weekly men’s lacrosse awards





Offensive Player of the Week Josh Zawada, Michigan

Sr. A Raleigh, NC The Hill Academic (Ont.) Major: Sports Management Adding up a season-best seven points to lead No. 18 Michigan to a 16-11 upset over then No. 2 Maryland

Scored three points in both the first and fourth quarters as the Wolverines recorded their first-ever victory over a top-five ranked conference foe

Earns his fourth Offensive Player of the Week award and first this season

Final Michigan Offensive Player of the Week: Michael Boehm (March 8, 2022) Defense Player of the Week Scott Smith, John Hopkins

Jr. D Berwyn, PA. Conestoga Major: Political Science Anchored the Blue Jays’ No. 6 defensive effort in a 16–12 victory over then No. 9 Rutgers

Linked two ground balls and sparked turnovers with his first goal of the season

Earns his second Defensive Player of the Week award and first this season

Last Johns Hopkins Defensive Player of the Week: Alex Mazzone (March 21, 2023)



Specialist of the week Josh Wietfeldt, Michigan

Jr. F.O. New Canaan, Connecticut. New Canaan Major: Business Management Went 15-18 at the throw-in spot and scored six ground balls in Michigan’s victory over then-No. 2 Maryland

Scored a goal in the first quarter that broke a 2-2 draw and led to a 4-0 spurt

Earns his first Specialist of the Week award

Last Michigan Specialist of the Week: Shane Carr (March 8, 2022) Freshman of the week Braden Erksa, Maryland

Fri. A Marietta, Ga. Lassiter Major: Not specified Tied a season-best four points, as No. 5 Maryland fell to then-unranked Michigan

Scored his second hat-trick of the season with an assist and a ground ball

Earns his second freshman of the week honors

Final Maryland Freshman of the Week: Eric Kolar (March 28, 2023)



2023 Big Ten Men’s Lacrosse Players of the Week February 7

O: Jack Myers, OSU

D: Brett Makar, MD

S: Drew Blanchard, OSU

Q: Braden Erksa, MD February 14th By: Russell Melendez, JHU

D: Brad Apgar, RU

S: Tim Marcille, JHU

Q: Dillon Magee, OSU February 21st O: Daniel Kelly, physician

D: Dante Trader Jr., MD

A: Skylar Wahlund, OSU

Q: Cullen Brown, OSU February 28 O: Shane Knobloch, RU

D: Brett Makar, MD

S: Brian Ruppel, physician

Q: Matt Collison, JHU March 7th O: Jacob Angelus, JHU

D: Jack Posey, PSU

S: Tyler Dunn, JHU

Q: Matt Collison, JHU March 14 O: Dante Kulas, RU

D: Ethan Rall, RU

S: Tim Marcille, JHU

Q: Matt Collison, JHU 21 March By: Jack Koras, physician

D: Alex Mazzone, JHU

V/V: Brian Ruppel, MD 28th of March By: Russell Melendez, JHU

D: Dante Trader Jr., MD

A: Skylar Wahlund, OSU

Q: Eric Kolar, physician April 4 A: Josh Zawada, MICH

D: Scott Smith, JHU

S: Josh Wietfeldt, MICH

Q: Braden Erksa, MD

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bigten.org/news/2023/4/4/general-michigan-johns-hopkins-maryland-claim-weekly-mens-lacrosse-honors.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related