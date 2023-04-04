Sports
Michigan, Johns Hopkins, Maryland claim the weekly men’s lacrosse awards
Offensive Player of the Week
Josh Zawada, Michigan
Sr. A Raleigh, NC The Hill Academic (Ont.) Major: Sports Management
Adding up a season-best seven points to lead No. 18 Michigan to a 16-11 upset over then No. 2 Maryland
Scored three points in both the first and fourth quarters as the Wolverines recorded their first-ever victory over a top-five ranked conference foe
Earns his fourth Offensive Player of the Week award and first this season
Final Michigan Offensive Player of the Week: Michael Boehm (March 8, 2022)
Defense Player of the Week
Scott Smith, John Hopkins
Jr. D Berwyn, PA. Conestoga Major: Political Science
Anchored the Blue Jays’ No. 6 defensive effort in a 16–12 victory over then No. 9 Rutgers
Linked two ground balls and sparked turnovers with his first goal of the season
Earns his second Defensive Player of the Week award and first this season
Last Johns Hopkins Defensive Player of the Week: Alex Mazzone (March 21, 2023)
Specialist of the week
Josh Wietfeldt, Michigan
Jr. F.O. New Canaan, Connecticut. New Canaan Major: Business Management
Went 15-18 at the throw-in spot and scored six ground balls in Michigan’s victory over then-No. 2 Maryland
Scored a goal in the first quarter that broke a 2-2 draw and led to a 4-0 spurt
Earns his first Specialist of the Week award
Last Michigan Specialist of the Week: Shane Carr (March 8, 2022)
Freshman of the week
Braden Erksa, Maryland
Fri. A Marietta, Ga. Lassiter Major: Not specified
Tied a season-best four points, as No. 5 Maryland fell to then-unranked Michigan
Scored his second hat-trick of the season with an assist and a ground ball
Earns his second freshman of the week honors
Final Maryland Freshman of the Week: Eric Kolar (March 28, 2023)
2023 Big Ten Men’s Lacrosse Players of the Week
February 7
O: Jack Myers, OSU
D: Brett Makar, MD
S: Drew Blanchard, OSU
Q: Braden Erksa, MD
February 14th
By: Russell Melendez, JHU
D: Brad Apgar, RU
S: Tim Marcille, JHU
Q: Dillon Magee, OSU
February 21st
O: Daniel Kelly, physician
D: Dante Trader Jr., MD
A: Skylar Wahlund, OSU
Q: Cullen Brown, OSU
February 28
O: Shane Knobloch, RU
D: Brett Makar, MD
S: Brian Ruppel, physician
Q: Matt Collison, JHU
March 7th
O: Jacob Angelus, JHU
D: Jack Posey, PSU
S: Tyler Dunn, JHU
Q: Matt Collison, JHU
March 14
O: Dante Kulas, RU
D: Ethan Rall, RU
S: Tim Marcille, JHU
Q: Matt Collison, JHU
21 March
By: Jack Koras, physician
D: Alex Mazzone, JHU
V/V: Brian Ruppel, MD
28th of March
By: Russell Melendez, JHU
D: Dante Trader Jr., MD
A: Skylar Wahlund, OSU
Q: Eric Kolar, physician
April 4
A: Josh Zawada, MICH
D: Scott Smith, JHU
S: Josh Wietfeldt, MICH
Q: Braden Erksa, MD
