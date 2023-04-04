Big Ten Hockey Weekly Issue – April 4





OFFICIAL EDITION No. 1/1 Minnesota and No. 2/2 Michigan have their sights set on a national championship as the 2022-2023 college hockey season comes to a close on April 6-8 at the NCAA Frozen Four in Tampa, Florida. No. 5/4 Boston U. on Thursday at 5PM ET at Amalie Arena, followed by Michigan vs. No. 3/3 Quinnipiac at 8:30PM ET. The Amalie Arena, home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, hosted Frozen Fours in 2012 and 2016. Michigan has captured nine NCAA titles (1948, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1955, 1956, 1964, 1996, 1998) and can take the lead with two wins this week — the Wolverines are currently tied with Deventer. Minnesota owns five championships (1974, 1976, 1979, 2002, 2003) and would move into a tie for fourth place with Wisconsin with one more trophy. The NCAA will crown its 75th champion on Saturday, as the title game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. Boston U. (10-29-0) vs. No. 1 seed Minnesota (28-9-1) Minnesota won the Fargo Regional to earn its 23rd trip to the Frozen Four. Bob Motzko’s team dismantled Canisius, 9-2, March 23 and defeated No. 6/6 St. Cloud State, 4-1, March 25. Bryce Brodzinski was voted Most Outstanding Player and Logan Cooley and Jackson LaCombe voted for the regional all-tournament team. The Gophers have an all-time record of 60-40 in the NCAA tournament with their aggregate win tied for first place. Minnesota is tied, 12-12-2, all-time against Boston U. but has a score of 5-3 against the Terriers in the NCAAs. No. 3 seed Michigan (26-11-3) vs. No. 2 seed Quinnipiac (32-4-3) Michigan advanced to its record 27th Frozen Four by capturing the Allentown Regional. The Wolverines opened with an 11-1 victory over No. 19/19 Colgate and secured a 2-1 overtime victory against No. 11/10 Penn State in an All-Big Ten Final. Luke Hughes was named Most Outstanding Player and Adam Fantilli and Rutger McGroarty were selected to the regional all-tournament team. The Wolverines have a lifetime record of 57-31 in NCAA action. Michigan is 4-0-0 against Quinnipiac, including a victory over the Bobcats in the 2022 Allentown Regional Final. Three Big Ten players have been named Hattrick finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, given to the best player in college hockey. Adam Fantilli of Michigan and Matthew Knies and Logan Cooley of Minnesota are the last remaining candidates from a list of 87 nominees that began the process in January. It is the first time since 2009 that all three finalists have come from the same conference. The winner will be announced on April 7 at 6pm ET. on the NHL network. Bob Motzko of Minnesota and Brandon Naurato of Michigan have been named finalists for the Spencer Penrose Award, given annually to the CCM/AHCA Division I Head Coach of the Year. Motzko led the Gophers to the Big Ten Championship and was named Big Ten Coach of the Year. Naurato, who was Michigan’s permanent head coach last week, led the team to the Big Ten Tournament title. He has led Michigan to a perfect 6-0 record in the postseason. Wisconsin named Mike Hastings the 15th head coach in the program’s history on March 30. In 11 seasons with Minnesota State, Hastings posted a 299-110-25 record for a nationally best .719 winning percentage during that span. He led the Mavericks to eight NCAA Tournaments, two Frozen Fours, and the 2022 NCAA title game. Hasting is also a three-time Penrose Award winner.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bigten.org/news/2023/4/4/mens-ice-hockey-big-ten-hockey-weekly-release-april-4.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related