Eagles host UCF Wednesday for Midweek Battle

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The FGCU softball team welcomes public enemy UCF on Wednesday for the final midweek battle of the 2023 season.

Wednesday’s first pitch at the FGCU Softball Complex is scheduled for 5 PM. Celebrate Easter with the Eagles as the game ends with an Easter egg hunt for kids 12 and under on the field.

Students, faculty, and staff receive free entry with a valid Eagle ID. All students can purchase beer for $2, with beer for $6 for all other guests.

Tickets are available online at the FGCU ticket sales and at the Alico Arena Box Office. Pets or emotional support animals are not allowed in the FGCU Softball Complex. Only certified service animals are allowed. Can’t make it to the baseball field? The Eagles-Knights matchup will be streamed on ESPN+.

FGCU goes into Wednesday’s battle 24-15 overall and 6-3 in the ASUN Conference after clinching its fifth walk-off win of the season on Sunday to win the series against Austin Peay. The Eagles have already surpassed last year’s total wins by six games. UCF is 23-18 and 4-2 in the American Athletic Conference.

The Green & Blue also opened the conference list with three straight wins over Jacksonville, Liberty and Austin Peay.

FGCU continues to be a force on the basepaths, ranking eighth nationally with a total of 96 stolen bases this season. The Eagles rank 13th in the nation in stolen bases per game, averaging 2.46 per game. GramblingState has the highest tally in both total steals (145) and stolen bases per game (4.03) in the nation.

freshman Olivia Black (Fort Pierce, Fla./Fort Pierce Central HS) leads both the Eagles and conference in steals at 19th (32nd nationally) and freshmen Emily Chiarella (Lutz, Fla./Steinbrenner HS)is tied for third place in the league with 18 (39th national). The Eagles are a perfect 14-0 in games FGCU has recorded three or more steals.

The FGCU pitching stable consists of four Eagles with four or more wins. Senior Ally Hulme (Safety Harbor, Fla./Sickles HS State College of Florida)has a team leading nine wins while junior Angelina Bonnilla (Coral Gables, Fla./Coral Gables HS)has recorded the most strikeouts at 65. Speaking of strikeouts, Hulme is two away from eighth all-time in FGCU history.

To graduate Taylor Filla (Fort Myers, Fla./Bishop Verot HS/USF)remains within the top 5 in the ASUN for most RBIs of the year with 25. Filla also continues to set the pace for the Eagles in total hits (40), RBIs (25), batting average (.339), and in slugging percentage (.551).

UCF leads the all-time series against FGCU 11-1 dating back to 2012. The Green & Blue’s lone victory over the Knights came in 2021 with a game-three, 3-2 victory in Fort Myers.

For the third straight week, the Eagles will have their hands full battling another pitcher of the week — this time AACPitcher of the Week Grace Jewell — and former Eagle Johneisha Rowe. In 18 innings of work, Jewell fanned out 12 batters and allowed only one run in an East Carolina sweep over the weekend.

The Knights faced 11 ranked opponents this season, defeating No. 25 Michigan, No. 22 Arizona State and No. 22 Wichita State. UCF fell to both No. 16 Duke and No. 12 Alabama in overtime earlier in the year.

UCF has moved up to No. 14 in Extra Inning Softball’s weekly top 25 poll this season. The Knights currently have a season-best RPI of 35 in the top 50 in doubles, triples per game, and in shutouts recorded.

david deiros will begin his 21st season as head coach in 2023. Deiros, who was hired in 2001 to build the program from the ground up, has since led the Eagles to a 730-412-3 (.637) record, rising to 182 in 2020 -112 (.619) the ASUN, had 16 seasons with a winning record and nine campaigns of 35+ wins. Deiros has also led the Eagles to three ASUN regular season championships (2008, 2012, and 2016) and one ASUN Tournament title (2012). In 2012, FGCU defeated No. 5 Florida in its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance. Last season (2022), FGCU took down both No. 8 Texas and No. 10 Florida again.

IT TAKES A TEAM to achieve our latest goal – a $10 million campaign to address student-athlete needs for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition and strength and fitness, as well as department needs in terms of facility expansion and improvement, as well as mentoring and leadership training for coaches and staff.

FGCU Athletics sponsors November and April events to benefit the FGCU Campus Food Pantry and the Harry Chapin Food Bank, FGCU's favorite charities Athletics.

FGCU teams have collectively won an incredible 96 regular season and tournament titles in just 15 seasons at the Division I level. In addition, in just 11 plus seasons of DI postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had a total of 48 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. In 2022, the men's golf team became the first program to earn a wide berth into the NCAA Tournament.

