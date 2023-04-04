Women’s Lacrosse Wins Weekly Awards





COLLEGE PARK, MD — Four student-athletes on the Maryland women’s lacrosse team earned both national and weekly recognition for their play during the Terps wins over No. 15 Michigan and No. 17 Princeton on Tuesday. Emily Sterling was named both the IWLCA National Defensive Player of the Week and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week. Abbie Bosco was selected as the Inside Lacrosse National Player of the Week and Unleashed National Player of the Week. Libby May was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week and Shaylan Ahearn was chosen as the Big Ten Midfielder of the Week. Sterling was great in goal, making 27 saves against just 18 goals allowed, a .600 save percentage. The senior captain made 12 saves while holding No. 15 Michigan to just seven goals, a .632 save percentage. Against No. 17 Princeton, Sterling had a season-high 15 saves, the second-best mark of her career and the best by a Big Ten goaltender in any game this year. During Maryland’s current seven-game winning streak, Sterling has 71 saves to just 52 goals allowed, a .577 save percentage and leads the Big Ten with a .498 save percentage. This is Sterling’s seventh Big Ten weekly honor of her career and second of the season. It is the fourth time in her career that she has been named the IWLCA National Defensive Player of the Week, earning the honor three times last season. Bosco was phenomenal in the Terps’ two wins, helping to circle the tie circle with 13 tie checks to go with seven ground balls and six turnovers caused on the defensive end. The senior captain led Maryland in draw checks in both games with seven against Michigan and six against Princeton. Bosco filled the stat sheet against Princeton with five groundballs and four caused turnovers to go with her six draw checks. The reigning Big Ten Defender of the Year helped Michigan’s leading goalscorer, Jill Smith, keep to just one goal on six shots, her season low. This is Bosco’s first career National Player of the Week award. May was fantastic in attack to lead the Terps attack, scoring 11 goals in the two matches from just 15 shots. The senior was perfect to lead Terps to Michigan, scoring five goals on five shots. May led the charge vs. Princeton with a game-high six goals on 10 shots, a hat-trick in the first quarter alone. May, the Maryland goalscorer, is now third in the Big Ten with 40 goals. This is May’s third career Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week award and second of the season (2/28). A total of six points leads Maryland to its two top-20 victories. The senior captain tied a career-high four points and a career-best three assists in the win over Michigan, assisting on three goals in the second half, including the first of Maryland’s 5–0 run to end the game, while also Maryland helped win the tie battle 15-9, including going 8-2 in the first half to maintain consistent possession. Ahearn had two points (one goal, one assist) and two ties against Princeton. She now leads the Big Ten and ranks 10th in the nation with 87 draws. This is Ahearn’s fourth Big Ten honor of the season and sixth of her career. She has now been named Midfielder of the Week four times in the past six weeks. 2023 BIG TEN WEEKLY HONORS

Libby May – February 28 and April 4 midfield

Shaylan Ahearn – February 28, March 14, March 28 and April 4

Cori Edmondson – 21 March Defense

Abbie Bosco – March 14

Emily Sterling – March 21 and April 4 freshman

Cori Edmondson – 21 March

