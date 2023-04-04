Knights finish 11th at Colonel Classic while Duncan claims the top 25





RICHMOND, Ky. After a stellar opening day that saw the Bellarmine Knights post two of their best three 18-hole rounds in program history, the injury bug, and the Knights fell to 11th in the 16-team Colonel Classic hosted by Eastern Kentucky University at the University Club at Arlington. Bellarmine opened the event with a 302 behind junior’s 74 Josephine Bonnin , and the Knights followed that up with a second-round 300, which is the best 18-hole score on a par 72 course in the program’s history. In the second round, all five team players shot 77 or better, leading by from Elizabeth Duncan 77. In the last round sustained an ankle injury Alan Schmitt forced her to retire, meaning Bellarmine didn’t have the advantage of dropping a score, and the Knights closed with a 311 to post an aggregate score of 913. ASUN Conference foe Austin Peay claimed the team title with a final score of 887 (+23) as the Governors held off Illinois State by two shots. Cleveland State’s Sabrina Coffman won the medalist with her 54-hole total of 217 (+1). Duncan was the low knight, finishing tied for 25th in a field of 93 players. After opening with 77, Duncan carded rounds of 73 and 75 to finish on 225 (+9). After two rounds, Schmitt tied with Duncan on 150 on back-to-back 75s. Jessica Stephens and Bonin were another shot back, shooting 79 and 80 respectively in the final round, to finish on 230 and 231. Freshman transfer student Piper Davis closed with a pair of 77s to finish on 233 while Matt Spalding competed as an individual and scored two rounds in the 1970s while posting a final score of 239. The Knights have only one tournament left, the ASUN Championship, which will be played April 16-18 in Huntsville, Alabama. The course will be RTJ Golf Trail in Hampton Cove, which should have a good vibe for Bellarmine since the Knights shot 301 there in the opening round of the Huntsville.org tournament in March. Follow us on Twitter (@BUKnights), Instagram (BUKnights) and Facebook (BUKnights) for more coverage of Bellarmine athletics. 4/3-4/2023 — Colonel Classic University Club in Arlington – Richmond, KY

Par 72, 5986 yards — 16 teams, 93 players # Indicates an individual player FINAL TEAM LEADERBOARD END PLAYER LEADERBOARD GOLFSTAT TOURNAMENT WEBSITE:https://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=participants&tid=25792&x=0.55557698236

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://athletics.bellarmine.edu/news/2023/4/4/womens-golf-knights-finish-11th-at-colonel-classic-as-duncan-claims-top-25-finish.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related