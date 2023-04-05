Purple Eagles decide Pinetree Collegiate





KENNESAW, GA. The Niagara women’s golf team finished 11th out of 11 teams at the Pinetree Women’s Collegiate hosted by Kennesaw State at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Georgia. Niagara sophomore and reigning MAAC Golfer of the Week Marina Heister finished 56th overall with a 54-hole score of 249 (+33). After shooting an 83 (+11) in the first round, Heister took a stroke out of her score in the second round and posted an 82 (+10) to round out the first day of competition. On Tuesday, Heister shot an 84 (+12) to finish 56th overall. Sriya Machiraju and Himanshika Sehgal finished 60th and 61st respectively. Machiraju posted a three-round score of 257 (+39) and her best round of the event came in the first round with an 82 (+10). Sehgal finished 54 holes of golf with a 259 (+41) and also shot an 82 in the first round. Kayla Brosius finished the three rounds with a combined score of 265 (+49), while Aleah Griffith rounding out Niagara’s score of five with a 268 (+52). Isabel Mabri And Cassidy Aiken competed as individuals for NU, with scores of 266 (+50) and 296 (+80) respectively. Head coach Selena Borek ‘s message Event Comments:

“I’m proud of Marina’s consistent play. This is 5 tournament rounds in a row where she really shined.” “We are grateful for the opportunity to play with some of the best leagues in women’s golf and it has been a fantastic learning experience for our team. We have each learned some important lessons and I look forward to sharing them. see us play in our next event.” Niagara Notes

Brosius led Niagara with four birdies, followed by Seghal with three, including her first birdie as a Purple Eagle.

Heister parred 27 of the 54 holes, the best on the team. Next one

Niagara heads to Bowling Green, Ohio for the Dolores Black Falcon Invite on Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8. Stay connected with Niagara Women’s Golf onTwitterAndInstagram.Follow Niagara Athletics all year roundTwitter,Instagram,Facebook,purple eagles. comand theNiagara Purple Eagles app.

