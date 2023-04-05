Cincinnati falls to Wright State in Joe Nuxhall Classic





Next game: at Memphis 4/6/2023 | 19:00 Apr 06 (Thu) / 7pm bee Memphis History OXFORD, Ohio The University of Cincinnati baseball team lost 7-6 to Wright State in the first round of the Joe Nuxhall Classic in Oxford, Ohio, on Tuesday. Wright State scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to assemble for the win. On the mound, freshman starter Tommy Boba allowed three runs on five hits and struckout two batters in 4.2 innings. Sophomore Redeemer Garret Harker (0-4) took the loss to the Bearcats. Redshirt junior J.P. Sponsor went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, redshirt junior Cole Harting finished 2-for-5 with one run scored and sophomore Kerrington cross drove in two runs with a pair of sacrifice flies. //HOW IT HAPPENED Cincinnati fell behind early on when Wright State scored on an RBI-single in the bottom of the second. Landyn Vidourek led off the fourth inning with an infield single and stole second base. After Cross went for a walk, Ryan Nicholson single to center field to load the bases with no outs. Sponseller delivered a two-run single off the right side to give UC the first lead, 2-1. In the top of the fifth, Lauden Brooks walked, moved to second on a failed pick-off attempt, stole third and raced home on a sacrifice fly to make it 3–1. The Raiders tied the game with two runs on three hits in the bottom of the inning. The Bearcats quickly retook the lead in the top of the sixth. Harting singled to left field, moved to third on a single by Sponseller and scored on a sac-fly by Cameroon Guidry .UC added another run in the seventh after that Sean Springer was hit by pitch and came by to score on a sacrifice fly to center field by Cross. Wright State rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh to jump back to the front, 7-5. The Raiders took advantage of two Bearcat errors in the inning. Cincinnati walked three consecutive batters to load the bases in the eighth. Guidry raced home on a wild pitch, but the Bearcats stranded two runners to end the inning. Senior reliever Jackson Murphy pitched a scoreless eighth, but the Bearcats were unable to capitalize in their final at bats and fell 7-6. //NEXT ONE Cincinnati travels to Memphis for its first conference road series, which kicks off Thursday with the first ball scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at FedExPark Avron Fogelman Field in Memphis, Tenn.

