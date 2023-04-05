ANN ARBOR Brandon Naurato knows there’s no secret formula to success when it comes to winning the NCAA Tournament.

The Michigan freshman head coach, who had the interim tag removed by the university Friday, will experience his third Frozen Four this week, with his first two ending in heartbreak.

He was a junior forward for the Wolverines in 2008, as the team lost to Notre Dame 5-4 in a national semifinal. Overtime hasn’t produced many favorable results for the program in tournament play since then, including last year’s semifinal against Denver when Naurato was an assistant coach.

Michigan, tied with future NHL talent and an NCAA record seven first-round draft picks, was the favorite heading into the tournament as the No. 1 overall seed, but its bid for its first national championship since 1998 ended at 2:53 p.m. in the first overtime.

But the Wolverines have another title shot this season after Sunday’s 2-1 win over Penn State, just their third in the NCAA Tournament in their past eight overtimes. Nauratos team is the youngest team in the country with a 12-member freshman class, but the 38-year-old believes his group can handle anything when it takes to the ice at 8:30 p.m. against Quinnipiac, another No. 1 seed. at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

I think you just play your best hockey at the right time, Naurato said during a Frozen Four conference call last week. It is clear that everyone is ready for the games. One thing I told the guys at the beginning of the year, and I think it’s true, is that it’s not the most talented teams that win at the end. It’s the teams that play together and it’s the closest teams, and we have a very tight team. I would say for us, we’ve had this business approach into the playoffs this year and what we’re doing along the way.

No. 2 Michigan, which has been in the top 10 all season, has no shortage of talent. It features 12 draft picks on the roster and two more players expected to be selected in the early round in 2023. However, continuity was not an unnecessary luxury during the first half of the season. Naurato had to change his lineup almost every week due to injuries or an adenovirus outbreak in the fall that left several players hospitalized.

The team started to get healthier in January and is now almost at full strength. Naurato has kept the same lineup for every game during the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments, and the team is 14-3-2 since January 14, with only one of those losses in regulation.

It’s pretty impressive, said freshman forward Gavin Brindley, one of only two players to appear in every game this season. I think a lot of guys came back from World Juniors with a lot of confidence and guys decided to get back into it. Everyone is so excited and realizing that we have a legitimate chance of winning.

Part of the Wolverines’ second half success can be attributed to the development of the freshmen, who accounted for more than 50% of teams scoring.

The class was highly acclaimed and featured five draft picks, including three top-50 selections in forward Frank Nazar (No. 13), forward Rutger McGroarty (No. 14), and defenseman Seamus Casey (No. 46), along with two 2023 projected first-round picks in Brindley and Adam Fantilli, a top-three Hobey Baker Award finalist who leads the nation with 65 points in just 35 games.

Twelve freshmen, that’s pretty impressive to get as far as we’ve gone, said Brindley, who has 38 points this season and 28 in his past 20 games. I know as an immature team we got a little bit knocked out in the beginning, and I think we proved that we can play a really good game for 60 minutes and be mature. We have a lot of guys in that room who are going to play high-level hockey, so we all learned together and it’s finally coming together for us.

Michigan has competed in 17 NCAA tournaments since the last national championship and has reached seven Frozen Fours, but is only 1-6 in the semifinals. Moving on to another title match, the top offense must solve the nation’s No. 1 scoring defense, which allows just 1.54 goals per game.

RELATED: Meet Quinnipiac, the opponent of Michigan’s national semifinal hockey game

The Wolverines were successful against Quinnipiac’s stifling defensive system last season, scoring seven in an NCAA regional final victory. But if Michigan’s lineup remains the same as of Sunday, there will be only seven skaters on the ice who played against the Bobcats in 2022.

They are super tight, Naurato said of this year’s team. I think our senior class and our leadership group have done a fantastic job of bringing this group together from day one and gaining the trust and respect of the freshmen and vice versa. We now have many freshman leaders and future captains in this class. I forgot that quote, but you must follow before you lead. We have many leaders who learn to follow at a young age. It was amazing.

Quinnipiac may have the better record, but it didn’t run quite as gauntlet as Michigan either. Five Big Ten teams finished in the top 18 of the national rankings and four qualified for the tournament. Minnesota, the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament who will face the No. 2 seed Boson University in the other Frozen Four Semifinal, won the Big Ten regular season title, but Michigan beat the Golden Gophers 4-3 on the road in the conference title game last month.

In the regional final against the Nittany Lions, the Wolverines trailed 1–0 heading into the third period before Fantilli scored with 8:52 left. It took sophomore Mackie Samoskevich, a 2021 Florida Panthers first-round pick, just 52 seconds after overtime to send Michigan to the Frozen Four.

Naurato and players can’t predict what might happen against the Bobcats on Thursday, but they know they’re going to be tested.

We played a really good, very well coached Penn State team, Naurato said. I thought you never played a perfect game, but I thought we played really good hockey, hockey that would allow us to be up three or four goals halfway through the game.

They had a great goaltending and they also made a push. I think we’ve built a little more confidence in our team that we can win tight games, and if it doesn’t go into the back of the net, just stick with the process. We’re just getting more confident that whether it’s 2v1 or 7v6 and there are a lot of penalties or very few, we can play any style of game.

