Carson Briere was dropped from the Mercyhurst hockey team after being pushed with a wheelchair





Carson Briere will not be fit for the Mercyhurst Lakers hockey team next season after he was caught on video pushing an empty wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a bar. The university announced its removal from the team on Monday. “Carson Briere Has Been Removed From Mercyhurst University Men’s Ice Hockey Team,” shared the team’s account on Twitter. “Mercyhurst is unable to comment further on the matter.”





Carson Briere was fired from the Lakers after pushing a wheelchair down the stairs at a bar in Erie, Penn. Mercyhurst University The 23-year-old faces misdemeanors of criminal mischief resulting in property damage and a summary count of disorderly conduct. Briere and Patrick Carozzi, a 21-year-old senior on the Lakers lacrosse team, were caught on March 11 on surveillance cameras pushing a wheelchair belonging to double amputee Sydney Benes down a flight of stairs at Sullivans Pub and Eatery in Erie. According to Benes, the student-athletes damaged the left brake lever of her chair, broke the plastic molding of the right armrests, bent a rear handle and caused the wheels to drag when moving forward. Their actions also posed a potential danger to anyone coming up the stairs, while also creating a dangerous situation by blocking the stairs, according to Erie, Penn. Police. Per Benes, bouncers got Briere to apologize to her, though she found his attempts “insincere.” The bar banned the athletes involved.





Sydney Benes and Nathaniel Sanders, the security manager at Sullivan’s Pub. GoFundMe





Carson Briere is accused of pushing an empty wheelchair down the stairs at a bar on March 11, 2023. Twitter/Julia Zukowski (@juliazukowski) a GoFundMe to help Benes repair her chair, $8,811 dollars was raised before the organizer stopped accepting donations. Benes, who bought the chair last year for $2,000, said she would donate any remaining money to those in need. According to a March 30 update on a fundraising page to help Benes repair her chair, it was deemed irreparable. Briere and his father Danny Briere – a former Flyers star and the franchise’s interim general manager – issued an apology after the incident went viral on Twitter.





I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday, Briere said. There is no excuse for my actions and I will do everything I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment. The elder Briere called his son’s actions “inexcusable” and said Carson accepts full responsibility for his behavior. Briere, a junior, was fired from the Arizona state hockey program in 2019 for what the school called a violation of team rules.

