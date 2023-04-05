Women’s Golf Vaults Up Leaderboard at Cowgirl Classic; Kang second place





MARICOPA, Arizona. University of Hawaii Hyeonji Kang tied for second place at the Cowgirl Classic after Tuesday’s final round at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club. The sophomore from Jeju, South Korea got the best score of the day at 1-under 71 in the final round to finish the tournament 2-over 218, one stroke behind medalist Jennifer Koga from Sacramento State. Kang started the day tied for 12th placee place, but advanced in the standings using a series of four birdies in six holes for a 3-under front nine. UC Riverside’s Koga and Tiffany Le tied 1-over entering the 18e hole that Koga parried and Le bogeyed. Koga managed to win despite bogeying three of her last five holes, while Le bogeyed her last two holes to tie with Kang. Kang’s best previous finish was a tie for fourth place at last year’s Big West Championship. Second place is her third top 5 finish in her career as a Rainbow Wahine. As a team, Hawaiʻi moved seven places to fourth in the team’s final standings at 904 after a final lap of 297, which was the best lap of the day. Sacramento State clinched the team title at 885. UHs Focus Young posted her best 54 holes of her UH career with a total of 4 over 220 and tied for fifth place. The junior from Thailand even carded par 72 in her last round. Mayumi Umezu also got 72 for a total of 230 and a draw for 33ed place. Wendy Song tied for 60e at 236 and Monica Johnson posted 107e at 255. The Rainbow Wahine will next compete in the Big West Championship, April 16-18 in Las Vegas, Nevada. #HawaiiWGOLF

