As the trial approaches, Briere is fired from the Mercyhurst hockey team





Carson Briere has been fired from the Mercyhurst University men’s hockey team, the school announced Monday. The decision to remove Brier, a son of Daniel Briere, interim general manager of the Philadelphia Flyers, from the program comes just over three weeks after a video posted on social media showed Briere and another Mercyhurst student-athlete having a pushing an empty wheelchair down a flight of stairs. The March 11 video shows Briere, a junior, talking to two people at a local bar. They stood at the top of the bar steps next to the empty wheelchair. Briere sat in the wheelchair for a moment before getting up and pushing the wheelchair down a flight of stairs and then into the bar. Briere and Patrick Carrozzi, who play for the Mercyhurst lacrosse team, were indicted on March 20 on three counts of criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy to commit mischief and disorderly conduct. They must appear in court on May 22. Editors’ Picks 2 Related Briere later issued a statement to ESPN saying he was “deeply sorry” for his behavior, adding “there is no excuse for my actions”. Sydney Benes, who was identified as the owner of the wheelchair, filed a complaint. In her complaint, Benes stated that the fall down the stairs damaged her wheelchair’s left brake lever, broke the plastic molding of the right armrest, bent a rear handle and caused the wheels to drag when moving forward. Benes said the wheelchair cost $2,000 when purchased a year earlier. Days after the incident, Mercyhurst said Briere, Carrozzi and the third person in the video were all student athletes and were all suspended. Mercyhurst, a school in Erie, Pennsylvania and a member of the Division I Atlantic Hockey Association, also said in a statement released Monday on Twitter that it would not comment further. The 23-year-old Briere has just finished his third season with Mercyhurst, appearing in 30 games. His father, 45, played 17 seasons in the NHL. Following the incident, Daniel Briere released a statement saying, “I was shocked to see Carson’s actions in the video shared on social media yesterday. They are unforgivable and completely against our family’s values ​​of helping people to be treated with respect. Carson is not.” deeply sorry and accepts full responsibility for his conduct.”

