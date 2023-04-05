Clemson topples No. 17 Chanticleers 16-6 in seven innings – Clemson Tigers Official Athletics Site





Box Score (HTML) | Box score (PDF) CLEMSON, SC – The Clemson Tigers scored in six of seven innings and had a total of 15 hits in their 16-6 victory over No. 17 Coastal Carolina at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Tuesday night. The game was shortened to seven innings due to the agreed 10-run rule. Clemson scored the most series runs with Coastal Carolina since March 26, 2002, when the Tigers won 19–1 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. The 2002 season was the only year that freshman Head Coach Erik Bakich was the volunteer assistant coach at Clemson. After the Chanticleers (18-8) scored an unearned run in the top of the first inning, the Tigers (17-13) responded with three runs in the bottom of the first inning to Will Taylor’s two-run triple and Caden Grice’s RBI groundout. . Chad Born hit a solo homer in the top of the second inning, then Billy Amick hit the first pitch of the bottom of the second inning over the fence for his second homer of the year. Cooper Ingle added a runscoring single with two outs later in the frame. Coastal Carolina scored a run on a double play in the top of the fourth, then Grice hit a 2-out, runscoring double in the bottom of the fourth to give the Tigers a 6-3 lead. After the Chanticleers scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning, Cam Cannarella lined out for two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, then Grice lined up for two outs two runs later in the frame to give Clemson a 10-5 lead. The Chanticleers scored a run in the top of the sixth inning, then Clemson answered with three runs on only one basehit in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Tigers added three runs in the seventh inning off Riley Bertram’s two-run double and Amick’s run-scoring single to end the game. Bertram and Amick led the Tigers with three hits each, while Cannarella, Grice and Benjamin Blackwell added two hits each. All 10 Tigers who made a plate appearance scored at least one run. Tiger reliever Nick Hoffmann (3-1) earned the win in 2.0 innings pitched in relief, while Chanticleer-starter Levi Huesman (1-3) suffered the loss. The Tigers took a 1-0 lead in the season series as the two teams close out the series in Coastal Carolina on May 10. The Tigers travel to Tallahassee to face Florida State in a three-game series, kicking off Thursday at 8 p.m. on ACC Network.

