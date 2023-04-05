Carson Briere, son of Flyers Danny Briere, kicked off the Mercyhurst hockey team as he faces criminal charges





Carson Briere, the son of interim Philadelphia Flyers GM Danny Briere, has been fired from the Mercyhurst University men’s hockey team as he faces criminal charges for pushing a wheelchair down a flight of stairs last month. The school announced the move on Monday, saying “Mercyhurst cannot comment further on this matter.” Briere appeared to be pushing an empty wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a bar in Erie County, Pennsylvania, and he faces criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy to commit mischief and disorderly conduct because of that action. All charges are felony. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS REPORT ON FOXNEWS.COM Patrick Carrozzi, a member of the university’s lacrosse team, faces three similar charges. They are both scheduled for trial on May 22. Video surveillance surfaced on social media in March showing what appeared to be Briere and Carrozzi talking at the top of the stairs before Briere rolled around in the wheelchair. He would push it down the stairs late. CARSON BRIERE, SON OF INTERIM NHL GM, FACING COSTS ABOUT WHEELCHAIR PUSHING Sydney Benes is the owner of the wheelchair and she filed a complaint saying her property was damaged by the fall down the stairs. The left brake lever of the wheelchair was damaged, as was the plastic molding of the right armrests, while a rear handle was bent and the wheels dragged when moving forward. The wheelchair cost Benes $2,000 when she bought it a year ago. Police said the men’s actions posed a potential threat to anyone trying to climb the stairs, while also creating a dangerous situation by blocking the stairs. Briere later apologized for his actions. SHARKS USE TWITTER ACCOUNT TO SHARE LGBTQIA+ INFO, INCLUDING ‘GENDER DIVERSITY’ “I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday. There is no excuse for my actions and I will do everything I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment,” he said. His father, who was named interim Flyers GM on March 10, also issued a statement on the matter. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “I was shocked to see Carson’s actions in the video shared on social media yesterday,” he said at the time. “They are unforgivable and completely against our family’s values ​​of treating people with respect. Carson regrets it and accepts full responsibility for his behavior.” Fox News Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

