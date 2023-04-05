UNI golf: Four Panthers crack top-10 at WIU Invite





Forest, sick. UNIs Victoria Hualde Zuniga And Tommy Doyle recorded breakaway performance on TPC Deere Run on Sunday and Monday, leading the Panther golf teams to their best team finishes of the spring season at the WIU Invite. Haulde, who shot a season-best round of 75 (+4) in Sunday’s opening round, finished in 4th place with a final score of 231 (+18) as the UNI women took 3rd place out of six teams, the highest finish of the 2022-23 season. Anna Jensen finished just three places behind Haulde in 7th place with 234 (+22), while Lily Bredemeier overcame a tough first round to finish tied for 14th place, scoring a season-best 76 in the second round to finish with 241 (+29). McKenna Mallow finished the tournament with a 78 (+7) in Tuesday’s final round to finish in 17th place overall on 244 (+31), while Madison Humke who competed individually tied for 18th place with a score of 245 (+32). Rylie Driskell finished in 23rd place after finishing the two-day event with a final score of 252 (+39). On the men’s side, Doyle shot 76 (+5) and 73 (+2) in his first two rounds before finishing Tuesday with a 71 (E) for a total of 220 (-2) to finish tied for 6th place, making the Panthers to a team finish in 5th place. Griffin Parker also posted a top-10 finish on the individual standings by shooting an impressive season-best 68 (-3) in the opening round to finish one stroke behind Doyle to reach 8th place with an aggregate score of 221 (- 1). Thomas Storbeck And Connor VanWeelden both finished tied for 30th place after scoring a 231 (+18), ashes JD Pollard shot consistently in the high-70s to finish in 33rd place and score a 232 (+19). Ben Bermel competing as an individual in his first tournament since early fall, tied for 46th place with a final score of 237 (+24). NEXT ONE The Panthers head to their final tournament of the regular season next Monday and Tuesday, April 10-11 at Omaha’s Stampede At The Creek at Indian Creek Golf Course in Elkhorn, Nebraska. UNI WOMEN’S SCORECARD * Participated as an individual UNI MEN’S SCORE CARD * Participated as an individual FINAL WOMAN POSITIONS T1e – Omaha – 925

T1st – Western Illinois – 925

3rd – UNI – 950

4th – North Dakota – 969

5th – State of Chicago – 1,003

6th – St. Ambrose – 1,110 FINAL STANDING MEN 1st – St Thomas (mins) – 881

2nd – South Dakota – 887

3rd – Western Illinois – 892

4th – Omaha – 895

5th – UNI – 897

6th – Evansville – 907

7th – North Dakota – 908

8th – Wisconsin- Parkside – 917

9th – Detroit Mercy – 921

10th – St. Ambrose – 957

