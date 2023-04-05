Baseball overcomes 12-run deficit to No. 19 UConn





Next game: at Yale 4/8/2023 | 11:30 Apr 08 (Sat) / 11:30am bee Yale NEW YORK Columbia baseball defeated No. 19 UConn, 19-14, in a 32-hit back-and-forth game between the two teams. The Lions now have three wins over ranked teams this season. Columbia (13-11, 4-2) made No. 18 Alabama twice last month in Tuscaloosa. “Fortunately, we got the chance to work our way back into the game,” head coach said Brett Boretti said. “I think it says our guys don’t give up. It says a lot about our offensive side. We also made defensive moves.” Griffin Palfrey , Cole Hagen And Sky Selinsky all had four hits on the day. Andy Blake homered twice and drove in a career-high five runs. Hage also hit two home runs and tied his career-high with six RBIs. Hage’s home runs came in back-to-back innings. Blake reached base in all 24 games this season, while Palfrey extended his on-base streak to 20 games. “It was fun,” Hage said. “The atmosphere with the football team up there, I love when they come to cheer. It’s a huge shift in energy and then of course our dugout was great when I got back in there and they greeted me well.” Behind the plate, catcher Weston Eberley picked out a bishop and caught a runner stealing. The Lions also turned two double plays into the field. UConn (20-7, 0-0) scored two runs in the first inning, then 10 runs in the second to take a 12-0 lead early on. The Huskies batted around in the second, hitting five hits in the frame, including a grand slam and a two-run home run. After trailing 14-5 in the fourth inning, Columbia exploded with 10 runs to take the lead in the inning. The Lions gave up 13 batters in an inning that included seven hits and home runs by Blake and Hage. Columbia then added two more runs in the fifth to make it a 17-14 game when Selinsky tripled in Hage and Jack Kal Selinsky later singled in the next batter. “The whole idea of ​​trying to play at a consistent level is that you don’t have to worry about who’s in the other dugout,” said Boretti. “I feel like it was a really good comeback win. A win is a win. It was good to have one here.” The Lions then scored a series of insurances in both the seventh and eighth inning Seth Dardar and Blake went deep for solo home runs. Dardar now has a seven-game hitting streak. “It was definitely a good swing,” said Blake. “Especially here with the wind blowing out today. I got it as best I could. It flew out of here and I was excited.” Lion’s relief pitchers Brandon Madrigal , Sam Miller , JD Oden And Justin Tucker combined to keep the Huskies off the board in the final five innings on Tuesday. James Vaughan earned his second win of the season. Columbia went 7–2 on the nine-game home draw. The Lions head out to face Yale in a three-game series as Ivy League play continues. The first pitch in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader is scheduled for 11:30 AM at Bush ’48 Field. For the latest Columbia baseball news, follow @CULionsBaseball on Twitter and Instagram, and on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com.

