Panthers win Pick Up Road in Youngstown State





Next game: Our lady 4/6/2023 | 3 p.m ACC Network Extra April 06 (Thu) / 3 p.m Our lady NILES, Ohio Jayden Melendez And Heaven Duff each hit two-run home runs to mark a 13-7 win for the Pitt baseball team (13-13) over Youngstown State (6-21) Tuesday at Eastwood Field. Eight of the nine batters in Pitt’s lineup had a hit in the win, with Kyle Hess led by a 2-for-5 performance with a triple, two RBIs, a walk and a run scored. CJ Funk , Justin Acal And Anthony Lasala each collected a double to help the Panthers tally six extra-base hits on the day. Pitt collected 14 walks in the win, with Jack Anderson coax four of them and Funk draw three. “I thought the lineup did a great job,” said the head coach Mike Bell said. “Quality at bats up and down the lineup. I thought our field selection was great. We took the walks we needed to build the innings.” On the hill, erubile candelario gave Pitt five strong scoreless innings of relief, striking out seven while allowing only two hits and three walks. He earned the win to improve to 2-0 on the year. “I thought Candelario, when he came on late, really gave us some length in the middle and second half of the game,” said Bell. Pitt took an 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Anderson hit an one-out single to left and later scored on a passed ball. Youngstown State answered by scoring four runs on three hits in the bottom of the first inning to take a 4–1 lead. The Panthers responded with a second five-run run. Acal made an opening walk to set the table for a two-run home run to left by Melendez, his third round tripper of the year. LaSala walked and stole second with one out later, then Anderson pulled a walk to set up two for Hess, who tripled to right to put Pitt back in the lead, 5–4. Hess then scored on an RBI ground-out of Noah Martinez to give the Panthers a two-run lead. The Penguins scored two runs on three hits in the bottom of the second to tie the game, but Pitt re-took the lead in the third when Acal led off with a double to left and later scored on a sac-fly by Anderson. Pitt’s lead increased to 9-6 in the fourth. Martinez issued a first walk and Funk followed with a ground-rule double to left to set up a two-RBI single to center A. J. Nessler . Youngstown State got one run back in the bottom of the fourth to make it a two-run game. The Panthers added four more to their total in the seventh. LaSala led off with a double down the left field-line. Duff followed with his second home run of the season, a two-run shot to center left. Pitt scored two more runs in the frame when Anderson, who walked, and Martinez, who reached on a fielder’s choice, both scored on wild pitches. Pitt returns to Charles Cost Field to host Notre Dame in a three-game ACC set. Game one is scheduled for Thursday at 3 p.m. The second game will be played on Friday with a first pitch at 3 p.m. The series finale is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m #H2P|Twitter|Instagram

