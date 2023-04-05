Skidmore Field Hockey Auction in support of the Tour of England





The Skidmore Field Hockey Team is delighted to embark on a Cultural Hockey Tour of England. From May 22 to May 30, the team will travel throughout England. Highlights of the trip include playing three games against British teams, leading a community project with local young hockey players, watching a men’s and women’s professional hockey game and sightseeing in Liverpool, the Lake District, York, Stratford-upon -Avon, Oxford, Bath, Stonehenge, Windsor and London. To help fund this great opportunity, the team is holding an online auction full of tickets to some of the summer’s most exciting events: Taylor Swift Tickets: Be there when the hottest show of the summer rolls into town! Join Taylor Swift and 50,000 of her closest friends on Friday, May 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. Enjoy the concert in style from premium Club Seats, section 28, row 16, seats 11 and 12. This promises to be a great night of music and showmanship. Beyonce Tickets: Beyoncé is back! Join the Beehive and see Beyonce’s highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 30 at 7:00 PM. The seats are section 131, row 42, seats 3 and 4. Let yourself be enchanted and dance the night away in the city that never sleeps! Zac Brown Band: The Zac Brown Band returns in triumph to Saratoga Springs this summer! See the award-winning band from front row seats in Section 5 (row A, seats 10 and 11), a truly spectacular vantage point at the SPAC on August 13 at 6:30pm. Exclusive VIP parking is also included, so don’t miss this incredible summer event. New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox: One of the sport’s greatest rivalries takes place on June 18 in the hallowed halls of Fenway Park. Watch the New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox from the premier State Street Pavilion Club Seats. Club seats also have access to the exclusive State Street Pavilion restaurant, where you can enjoy pre-game dining. The seats are located in Pavilion Club 10, row 5, seats 13 and 14. The auction starts on April 10 at 9 a.m. and runs until noon on April 17. In addition to bidding on these remarkable events, you can also donate money to the team as they embark on this unique adventure. You can use this link to access the auction:https://one.bidpal.net/fieldhockey/welcome

