Women’s golf continues at Silverado Showdown





NAPA, California The #26 Pepperdine women’s golf team finished second round Tuesday afternoon at the Chevron Silverado Showdown and Jeneth Wong And Kaliya Romero are both in the top-10 heading into the third and final round on Wednesday. The Waves finished with a two-day score of 595 (301-294) on the par-72, 6,146-yard Silverado Resort North Course, led by Wong tied for sixth after shooting an even par for two rounds. Romero is tied for eighth place with an 1-over performance heading into the final round. Pepperdine is tied with #6 San Jose State and is 1 stroke away from #9 Arizona State and 3 strokes away from #8 Oregon. #16 Northwestern currently leads with an output of 4 under after two rounds. PLAYER SCORES freshman Jeneth Wong (Melbourne, Australia) is tied for 6th place e with a two-round score of 144 (71-73). She has accumulated seven birdies in the tournament so far, including four in the second round.

Junior Kaliya Romero (San Jose, California) is tied at 8th with a score of 145 (75-70). She recorded five birdies and shot 2-under in the second round.

Junior Leo Higo (Gold Coast, Australia) is tied for 31st place with a score of 151 (78-73).

sophomore Lauren Gomez (Murrieta, California) is tied at 53rd with a two-round score of 155 (77-78).

Senior Reese Guzman (Kahului, Hawai'i) is tied for 88th place with a score of 163 (85-78). NEXT ONE The Waves will play the third and final round tomorrow at 9am on holes seven through nine. Pepperdine will be paired with San Jose State and Ohio State. THE NUMBERS

Team standings:1. Northwest 572; 2. Texas A&M 588; 3.UCLA 590; 4. U.S.C. 591; 5.Oregon 592; 6. Arizona State 594; T7. Pepperdine 595; T7. State of San Jose 595; 9. Ohio State 607; 10. California 609; 11.Arizona 611; 12.Washington 613; 13. Washington State 614; 14. State of Oregon 618; 15. San Francisco 619; 16. Colorado 621; 17. State of Texas 626. individual leaders:1. Zoe Campos (UCLA) 140; 2.Catherine Park (USC) 141; T3. Hailee Kuiper 142; T3. Jieni Li (Northwest) 142; 5.Amanda Linner (Oregon) 144; T6. Jeneth Wong (Pepperdin) 144; T6. Anika Varma (Oregon) 144; Q8. Kaliya Romero (Pepperdin) 145; T8. Hsin-Yu Lu (Oregon) 145; T8. Dianna Lee (Northwest) 145; T8. Kelly Sim (Northwest) 145.

