High school Suns win national hockey title in Minnesota | Secondary school

The south wall at Haileys Campion Ice House is nearly filled with banners representing the tournament achievements of teams in the Sun Valley Youth Hockey program.
It’s time to make room for another one, and it’s an important one.
Monday morning, the Sun Valley high school hockey team put the finishing touches to a 42-6-4 season by winning the Chipotle 1A Youth Tier 2 18U National Championship at Maple Grove Community Centers TCO Rink in suburban Minnesota.
Led by the offense of Dawson Speth and captain Zack Benson, and the sensational goaltending of Clayton Elsbree, the Suns defeated the Delaware Junior Blue Hens 6-3 in the championship game of the eight-team, eight-state USA Hockey encounter.
It’s an ideal finish for us, and everyone was pretty emotional afterwards, head coach Blake Jenson said of his high-performing group of 17-18 year olds who have played 52 games since December.
I believe we are the first high school team in Idaho to win nationals, so it’s nice to break records that way, he added.
The Sun Valley boys won their eighth tournament of the season.
Speth scored the three-goal hat-trick with one goal in each of three 17-minute periods during Monday’s Finals as the Suns completed an undefeated 5-0 run that saw them beat foes from Oregon, Montana, Georgia, Wyoming and Delaware with a 22-8 margin.
The boys were busy and made the most of their opportunities. Our goalscorers really came through for us. Our strong defense blocked shots and moved the puck well for escape passes. And Clayton turned upside down for us again, Jenson said.
Importantly, Benson and Speth scored at least one goal in every game, with Benson getting the hat-trick on Saturday in Sun Valley’s 5-1 victory over the Atlanta Fire. Together they accounted for 17 of the 22 goals.
Benson (9 goals, 4 assists) and Speth (8 goals, 5 assists) tied as the tournament’s top scorers with 13 points each. Elsbree (101 saves in five games) made 20 saves in the title game to take the Suns to the Finals with a 3-0 shutout against Team Wyoming on Sunday, April 2.
Beginning Thursday with a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over the Portland (Oregon) Junior Winterhawks, the Suns handled their next three opponents with a 13-3 scoring advantage, taking on a Delaware team that actually held the early shooting advantage. Monday.
Elsbree made several big saves to avoid two outstanding Delaware scoring opportunities in the first period, including one shorthand. Still, the Suns struck first with their power play as Benson went to Speth through the back door. Defenseman Charlie Roberts started the play.
Two minutes later, Edward Morroni equalized for the Junior Blue Hens, from Dominick Tursi. But it wasn’t long, 50 seconds later, when Sun’s forward Trace Alley scored his first goal of the tournament with a blistering shot from the center of the ice.
Despite being outshot 9-4 in the first period, the Suns held the 2-1 lead and extended it to 4-1 with two goals scored in just 21 seconds with six minutes elapsed in the second period.
Speth covered a sharply angled wrist shot from defenseman Gage Whitehead. Striker Thomas Nisson then fired in a centering pass from Max Jenson and scored a goal through the heavy traffic.
The Suns had scored four goals in their first seven shots of the game. And their pattern of scoring in bursts continued early in the third period, despite still being outshot 18-8.
From the first confrontation of the period, Benson shot to the left and took the corner kick for his ninth tournament goal, all in the first 10 seconds. Three minutes later, Speth completed his hat-trick and streak of five unanswered Suns goals with his eighth score, from Gus Hedrick.
Determined to hold onto the lead, the Suns trailed the Blue Hens 14-4 in the final stanza, ending the tie with Delaware 22-22 in shots.
On Thursday, Benson scored Sun Valley’s first goal at nationals, off Roberts. But Portland Jr. Winterhawks defeated the Suns 14-5 in the second period and took a 2-1 lead in the final stanza. But Benson scored again, with 22 seconds remaining, from linemates Hedrick and Speth. Speth scored the 3-2 game winner with three minutes to play, on passes from Benson and Rabbit Buxton.
Elsbree stopped 27 of 29 shots.
Meanwhile, Delaware Junior Hens lost their first game Thursday 3-2 in a shootout against Utah’s Junior Mustangs. But the Junior Hens stormed through their next three wins by a 15-3 margin of victory, including their 3-0 semifinal win over the Portland Junior Winterhawks.
The Suns advanced 5-2 over the Montana Wolves on Friday, beating Montana 38-26. Benson and Speth each scored two goals. Nisson scored on a power play from Brock Burrell. Elsbree had 24 saves, conceding just two power play goals. The Suns defeated Montana 3-0 in the third.
On Saturday, Benson had the hat trick including an empty netter in the 5-1 win over Atlanta Fire. In Sunday’s semifinal, the Suns defeated Team Wyoming 3-0 on goals from Benson, Speth and Roberts (shorthanded).
Last year, the Sun Valley high school team participated in the 18-team High School Division 2 Chipotle USA Hockey National Tournament in Dallas, Texas. The Suns scored 20 goals in four games and went 2-2 there, losing 4-2 to Iowa’s Waterloo Warriors in the quarterfinals.
I feel like we had a better team at the national championships this year, Jenson said.
Nationals statistics for the Suns squad coached by Jenson and Chris Benson were:
Zack Benson 9 goals and 4 assists, Dawson Speth 8/5, Gus Hedrick 1/4, Charlie Roberts 1/3, Thomas Nisson 2/1, Luke Hebert 0/2, Rabbit Buxton 0/1, Brock Burrell 0/1, Finn Naghsh 0/1, Trace Alley 1/0, Gage Whitehead 0/1.