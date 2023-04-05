Sports
Baseball comes back, falls to Bucknell
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Penn State baseball team rallied from an early 7-0 deficit to take a 14-13 lead going into the ninth, but fell 17-14 to Bucknell at Medlar Field in Lubrano Park on Tuesday. The Bison scored four in the ninth, including a three-run homer, to re-take the lead. Penn State fell to 14-11 overall, while Bucknell advanced to 14-14.
Kellan Tulio made his first start of the season for the Nittany Lions, going 1.1 innings and allowing four runs on two hits and three walks. Chad Rogers worked 1.1 frames in relief, giving up three runs on three hits Ryan Partridge made it to the final from the third. Ben DeMell limited the damage by going three innings and giving up two runs on four hits and striking out two. Anthony Steele pitched 1.2 innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on three hits and striking out four. Connor Troonberry struckout the lone batter he faced. Tommy Molski took the mound in the ninth, but gave up four runs on four hits anda. walk. Carson Kohls recorded the last two outs.
Bucknell started Ryan Osinski on the mound. He pitched 2.2 innings, gave up two runs on three walks and struckout two. Bryce Reimer went 1.1 frames and gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits. Hadley Maxwell threw three innings, gave up three runs (one earned) on four hits and struckout three batters. Connor Vucovich recorded one out, while giving up three (unearned) runs before Theo Farynick closed the game and also gave up three unearned runs in 1.2 innings.
Penn State registered 14 runs on 13 hits. Tyson Cooper, Billy Gerlott, Jay Harry, Bobby Marsh And Josh Spiegel each recorded two hits. Spiegel added three RBI’s and two runs, while Gerlott batted in three runs and scored one. Harry scored two runs and scored two. Cooper scored two points and drove in one. Gun Norris had one hit and three RBI while Kyle Hannon scored three runs and stole two bases.
Bucknell scored 17 runs on 17 hits. Grant Voytovich was four-for-six with a homer, six RBI and three runs. Sean Keys also had six RBI’s and a homer, while scoring two runs. Anthony Sherwin and Jacob Corson each had three hits and four runs at the top of the line-up.
In the top of the first inning, Corson and Voytovich traded one-out doubles to score Bucknell’s first run.
The Bison scored five runs in the second. Bucknell loaded the bases with one out. Corson worked a walk to enable Henry Novicki to score. Voytovich then launched a 0-2 throw over the left wall for a grand slam.
Bucknell added a run in the third. Kyle Lyons reached on a single and stole second before Sherwin lined out with a double to left to drive into Lyon. Bucknell extended the lead to 7-0.
Penn State responded with two runs in the bottom half. Cooper was hit by a pitch for Hannon and Thomas Bramley walked to load the bases. Harry singled through the right side of the infield to bring home Cooper and Hannon and cut the deficit to 7-2.
The Nittany Lions added a run in the fourth. Marsh led off the inning with an infield single. He moved to third on a pick-off error. Cooper then chopped a grounder up the middle to cross Marsh. Penn State trailed 7–3.
Penn State scored three runs in the fifth. Bramley led off the inning with a single to right and advanced to second on a wild pitch. A single by Harry put runners at the corners. Spiegel singled to the right to drive into Bramley. Gerlott followed with a single up the left to bring Harry to the plate. Two batters later, Gun Norris grounded in a fielder’s choice, enabling Spiegel to score. The Nittany Lions narrowed their deficit to 7-6.
However, Bucknell answered with two runs in the sixth. Sherwin led off the inning with a single and Voytovich doubled to put runners on second and third base. A double to left by Keys brought in both runners and extended Bucknell’s lead to 9-6.
Penn State again responded with two runs. Cooper singled to lead off the inning. Hannon grounded out on a fielder’s choice, but then stole second base and advanced to third on a groundout. Harry grounded out to the right side of the infield, but a wild throw resulted in an error and Hannon scored. Harry stole third before scoring on a single to right center by Spiegel. Penn State trailed 9-8 in six innings.
Bucknell scored four runs in the eighth. A single by Sherwin and a double by Corson led off the inning. A fielder’s choice by Keys enabled Sherwin to score. After Mason Kelly walked, Dunn lined out a double to center to drive in Corson and Keys. A throwing error on the game enabled Kelly to score. The Bison extended their lead to 13-8.
Penn State took the lead with six runs in the eighth. Cooper reached on an error to start the inning and a single by Hannon put runners at the corners. A wild pitch scored Cooper from third and moved Hannon into second. Hannon stole third before Bramley walked. Bramley stole second base and put two runners in scoring position. Spiegel bounced a ground ball to the left which resulted in another error when Hannon scored and advanced runners to second and third base. Gerlott then singled through the middle to bring home Bramley and Spiegel. Gerlott stole second base and advanced to third on a single by Marsh. Pinch runner Ben Kailher advanced to second place on a wild pitch. Norris then grounded out through the middle to tie Gerlott and Kailher. The Nittany Lions had a 14-13 lead going into the ninth.
Bucknell answered with four runs in the ninth. Sherwin walked with one out before Corson singled to right to put runners at the corners. A single to left by Voytovich brought in Sherwin and tied the game. Keys shot a 2-1 pitch over the wall at right for a three-run homer to put Bucknell ahead, 17-14.
The Nittany Lions host Delaware State next weekend, starting Thursday, April 6. The games on Thursday and Friday start at 6:00 PM and the series finale on Sunday is scheduled for 2:00 PM.
Season and single game tickets for the 2023 Penn State baseball season are available here. Season tickets are $75 for adults and free for youth (12 and under).
Penn State’s 2023 baseball season is presented by The Family Clothesline.
|
Sources
2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2023/4/4/baseball-rallies-back-falls-against-bucknell.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- College football recruiting costs by conference: SEC stands out as Georgia spends big money for success in 2022
- The Southeast Pacific Rise Zone earthquake magnitude has been revised to 5.1
- AWESOME PHOTOS of Chennai Airport’s new integrated terminal – PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate on this date
- Yorkshire cricket club seeks Middle Eastern investors for refinancing
- how music at work can fine-tune your research
- China’s Macron says hell urge Xi to work for peace in Ukraine
- US President McCarthy meets Taiwanese Tsai despite pressure from China | Political news
- Men’s tennis continues to win, beats Bluefield State
- UK to provide COVID-19 vaccine for infants with medical conditions
- BJP Founding Day: Parties fighting existential crisis will continue to conspire against us, says PM Modi | India News
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits the Southeast Pacific Rising Area – EMSC | WTVB | 1590 AM 95.5 FM
- Amazon, Microsoft could face UK antitrust scrutiny over cloud services.