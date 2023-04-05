Baseball comes back, falls to Bucknell

Next game: Delaware state 4/6/2023 | 6 p.m B1G+ Apr 06 (Thu) / 6pm Delaware state History

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Penn State baseball team rallied from an early 7-0 deficit to take a 14-13 lead going into the ninth, but fell 17-14 to Bucknell at Medlar Field in Lubrano Park on Tuesday. The Bison scored four in the ninth, including a three-run homer, to re-take the lead. Penn State fell to 14-11 overall, while Bucknell advanced to 14-14.

Kellan Tulio made his first start of the season for the Nittany Lions, going 1.1 innings and allowing four runs on two hits and three walks. Chad Rogers worked 1.1 frames in relief, giving up three runs on three hits Ryan Partridge made it to the final from the third. Ben DeMell limited the damage by going three innings and giving up two runs on four hits and striking out two. Anthony Steele pitched 1.2 innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on three hits and striking out four. Connor Troonberry struckout the lone batter he faced. Tommy Molski took the mound in the ninth, but gave up four runs on four hits anda. walk. Carson Kohls recorded the last two outs.

Bucknell started Ryan Osinski on the mound. He pitched 2.2 innings, gave up two runs on three walks and struckout two. Bryce Reimer went 1.1 frames and gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits. Hadley Maxwell threw three innings, gave up three runs (one earned) on four hits and struckout three batters. Connor Vucovich recorded one out, while giving up three (unearned) runs before Theo Farynick closed the game and also gave up three unearned runs in 1.2 innings.

Penn State registered 14 runs on 13 hits. Tyson Cooper , Billy Gerlott , Jay Harry , Bobby Marsh And Josh Spiegel each recorded two hits. Spiegel added three RBI’s and two runs, while Gerlott batted in three runs and scored one. Harry scored two runs and scored two. Cooper scored two points and drove in one. Gun Norris had one hit and three RBI while Kyle Hannon scored three runs and stole two bases.

Bucknell scored 17 runs on 17 hits. Grant Voytovich was four-for-six with a homer, six RBI and three runs. Sean Keys also had six RBI’s and a homer, while scoring two runs. Anthony Sherwin and Jacob Corson each had three hits and four runs at the top of the line-up.

In the top of the first inning, Corson and Voytovich traded one-out doubles to score Bucknell’s first run.

The Bison scored five runs in the second. Bucknell loaded the bases with one out. Corson worked a walk to enable Henry Novicki to score. Voytovich then launched a 0-2 throw over the left wall for a grand slam.

Bucknell added a run in the third. Kyle Lyons reached on a single and stole second before Sherwin lined out with a double to left to drive into Lyon. Bucknell extended the lead to 7-0.

Penn State responded with two runs in the bottom half. Cooper was hit by a pitch for Hannon and Thomas Bramley walked to load the bases. Harry singled through the right side of the infield to bring home Cooper and Hannon and cut the deficit to 7-2.

The Nittany Lions added a run in the fourth. Marsh led off the inning with an infield single. He moved to third on a pick-off error. Cooper then chopped a grounder up the middle to cross Marsh. Penn State trailed 7–3.

Penn State scored three runs in the fifth. Bramley led off the inning with a single to right and advanced to second on a wild pitch. A single by Harry put runners at the corners. Spiegel singled to the right to drive into Bramley. Gerlott followed with a single up the left to bring Harry to the plate. Two batters later, Gun Norris grounded in a fielder’s choice, enabling Spiegel to score. The Nittany Lions narrowed their deficit to 7-6.

However, Bucknell answered with two runs in the sixth. Sherwin led off the inning with a single and Voytovich doubled to put runners on second and third base. A double to left by Keys brought in both runners and extended Bucknell’s lead to 9-6.

Penn State again responded with two runs. Cooper singled to lead off the inning. Hannon grounded out on a fielder’s choice, but then stole second base and advanced to third on a groundout. Harry grounded out to the right side of the infield, but a wild throw resulted in an error and Hannon scored. Harry stole third before scoring on a single to right center by Spiegel. Penn State trailed 9-8 in six innings.

Bucknell scored four runs in the eighth. A single by Sherwin and a double by Corson led off the inning. A fielder’s choice by Keys enabled Sherwin to score. After Mason Kelly walked, Dunn lined out a double to center to drive in Corson and Keys. A throwing error on the game enabled Kelly to score. The Bison extended their lead to 13-8.

Penn State took the lead with six runs in the eighth. Cooper reached on an error to start the inning and a single by Hannon put runners at the corners. A wild pitch scored Cooper from third and moved Hannon into second. Hannon stole third before Bramley walked. Bramley stole second base and put two runners in scoring position. Spiegel bounced a ground ball to the left which resulted in another error when Hannon scored and advanced runners to second and third base. Gerlott then singled through the middle to bring home Bramley and Spiegel. Gerlott stole second base and advanced to third on a single by Marsh. Pinch runner Ben Kailher advanced to second place on a wild pitch. Norris then grounded out through the middle to tie Gerlott and Kailher. The Nittany Lions had a 14-13 lead going into the ninth.

Bucknell answered with four runs in the ninth. Sherwin walked with one out before Corson singled to right to put runners at the corners. A single to left by Voytovich brought in Sherwin and tied the game. Keys shot a 2-1 pitch over the wall at right for a three-run homer to put Bucknell ahead, 17-14.

The Nittany Lions host Delaware State next weekend, starting Thursday, April 6. The games on Thursday and Friday start at 6:00 PM and the series finale on Sunday is scheduled for 2:00 PM.

