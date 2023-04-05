Carson Briere removed from the Mercyhurst men’s hockey team after a wheelchair incident

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Brierethe son of Danny Briere, interim general manager of Philadelphia Flyers, has been removed from Mercyhurst University men’s ice hockey team, the school announced Monday.

Mercyhurst University said in a statement that the school “cannot comment further on this matter”.

A statement on behalf of Mercyhurst University and Mercyhurst Athletics. pic.twitter.com/GQ8W3Bd8qi — Mercyhurst University (@MercyhurstU) April 3, 2023

Carson Briere was charged last month for pushing a disabled woman’s wheelchair up the steps of an Erie bar. He was charged with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and related offences. He was initially suspended from the hockey team following the allegations.

Patrick Carrozzi, another Mercyhurst student who plays on the men’s lacrosse team, was also hit with the same infractions related to the incident.

The incident happened in March at Sullivan’s Pub and Eatery in Erie.

A video posted by @juliazukowski on Twitter shows Carson Briere and two other friends at the top of the stairs at Sullivan’s. Carson Briere is seen sitting in the wheelchair and then pushing him down the stairs.

According to Nate Sanders, the head of security at Sullivan’s, security took the woman downstairs to use a staff bathroom. While she was downstairs, he pushed the wheelchair.

Sanders told CBS News Philadelphia that it “sounded like someone fell down the stairs” when the wheelchair was pushed.

Carson Briere and another friend were kicked out of the bar after security reviewed CCTV footage, Sanders said.

Carson Briere had appeared in 30 games, including 10 starts, and scored five goals and had eight assists during the 2022–23 season for Mercyhurst.

Carson Briere is due to appear in court in May. He apologized after the video went viral on social media.