SOURCE: Sharks in the process of signing Chronona





Are the San Jose Sharks about to add a new goaltender? That’s what it sounds like, according to what San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier said at tonight’s season ticket holders event. According to season ticket holder and San Jose Hockey Now subscriber Amy Wirtand confirmed by other sources, Grier stated that the Sharks are in the process of signing goaltender Magnus Chrona from the University of Denver. This is consistent with an SJHN report from two weeks ago. It looks like Chronona will stay with San Jose, an NHL scout told SJHN. He gets an NHL deal [from someone]Certainly. Scouts Evaluate Sharks Goaltending Prospects (+) It sounds like that deal will indeed be with the Sharks. Chronas rights were acquired by the San Jose Sharks during the 2021 Trade Deadline from the Tampa Bay Lightning for journeyman defenseman Fredrik Claesson. The Lightning drafted the 6-foot-5 goalie in the fifth round of the 2018 Draft. The 2022 National Champion was 22-9-0 with a .916 Save% in his recently concluded senior season. Chrona will become an unrestricted free agent if he and the Sharks do not make a pact by August 15. If Chrona signs before the end of the San Jose Sharks or San Jose Barracuda seasons, it will be interesting to see where he starts between the NHL or the AHL. Free agents awaiting college, take Henry Thrun for example, do have clout when it comes to their entry-level contracts, so maybe we’ll see Chrona with the Sharks sooner rather than later. The Sharks’ final game is April 13 in Edmonton. The Barracuda, hoping to still be in the playoff race, will end their regular season on April 15 in Tucson. Welcome to your new home for the latest San Jose Sharks news, analysis and opinion. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all our members-only content from Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network, plus an ad-free browsing experience.

