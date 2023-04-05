Sports
Maurice Fleming hired for EIU football staff
Eastern Illinois football head coach Chris Wilkerson has completed his coaching staff for the 2023 season with the addition of Maurice Fleming as the Panthers’ new coach.
Fleming, who has experience on an NFL roster as a defensive back, is coming to Eastern Illinois after serving as a defensive graduate assistant coach on the Houston staff last season. The Cougars posted an 8-5 record and won the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl over Louisiana.
Born in Chicago and prepared for Curie Metropolitan HS, Fleming began his collegiate playing career in Iowa before finishing in West Virginia. He would sign as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in May 2017 and spent parts of that season on the injured reserve and practice squad. He would end his NFL career in December 2018.
He played professionally in 2019 in the Canadian Football League with the Ottawa Redblacks and later in the Indoor Football League with the Louisville Xtreme.
He received his undergraduate degree from Iowa in 2016 and played three years for the Hawkeyes, making Bowl Game appearances in 2013 (Outback), 2014 (TaxSlayer), and 2015. In his senior year, Iowa posted a record of 12-2, 8 -0 in the Big Ten when they played in the Rose Bowl. He played his last season in West Virginia in 2016 for current Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen. The Mountaineers went 10-3 that season with a 7-2 Big 12 record and Russell Athletic Bowl Game appearance.
“We are thrilled to welcome Maurice Fleming to the Eastern Illinois football staff. Coach Fleming played in Iowa, West Virginia and for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before joining the coaching ranks at the University of Houston. to manage in Houston, and he’s been around some great football minds. He’s competed at the highest level of football, and he’ll provide excellent leadership in our cornerbacks room. I’m excited to see how our corners develop under his leadership Welcome Maurice Vlaming to the EIU family.”
EIU is currently in the middle of spring training with the spring game on April 22 with a kickoff at 11 a.m. at O’Brien Field.
EIU opens the 2023 season on August 31 in the state of Indiana for a game on September 9 at Bowling Green. EIU’s home opener is against Illinois State in the Mid-America Classic on September 16. That will be the first of five home games this fall for EIU. Other home dates include McNeese on September 23, UT Martin on October 7 for Homecoming, Bryant on October 21, and Tennessee State on November 11. Season ticket renewals begin later this spring.
|
