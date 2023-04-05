Sports
Watchorn named head coach of the Boston University Women’s Ice Hockey Program
BOSTON Former Terrier standout and Olympic gold medalist Tara Watchorn ’12 has been named the second head coach of Boston University’s women’s ice hockey program, as announced by athletics director Drew Marrochello on Monday.
The first alumna of the BU women’s program to serve as Division I head hockey coach, Watchorn played with BU from 2008 to 2012 and then served as an assistant coach for the program for four seasons before being named Stonehill’s first women’s head coach. hockey in 2021. She was recently named the 2022-23 NEWHA Coach of the Year in the Skyhawks’ inaugural season and was a finalist for the ACHA Division I National Coach of the Year.
Watchorn replaces her former coach, Brian Durocherwho retired after leading the program since its inception in 2004 as part of an award-winning 45-year coaching career.
“This is a great day for BU Athletics,” said Marrochello. “Tara has already built an impressive legacy as a terrier, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome her back as the leader of a new era for our women’s ice hockey program.
“Tara quickly emerged as a top candidate for this job, and in every conversation we had with her, it became clear that her coaching experience at BU, Stonehill and internationally at Hockey Canada has enabled her to create a confident vision and plan for We’ve witnessed her contribute to many of our program’s top moments over the years, and we’re ready to see her add to that list as she develops our student-athletes into leaders both at like next to the ice.
“Expectations for this program have always been high, and after being in fantastic hands for the first 18 seasons, we look forward to further success with one of the greats proudly at the helm.”
Last season at Stonehill, Watchorn led the program to a 17-15-2 record as he went 14-9-1 in NEWHA action for 29 points to clinch the No. 3 spot in the NEWHA playoffs . The team won its first five NEWHA games and finished first in the nation in shorthanded goals (10) and ninth in power play goals (21). The Skyhawks reached the NEWHA Semifinals after an opening-round draw.
While serving on Durocher’s staff, Watchorn focused on player skill development and the team’s defense. The BU defense twice ranked in the top five nationally in goals-against average under Watchorn, while the team’s penalty kill finished fourth in the nation in its final season. BU posted a 65-39-18 (.607) record, including a 47-28-14 (.607) record in Hockey East, through her four seasons and won the 2019 Beanpot Championship.
In addition to her on-ice responsibilities as the first BU alumna to return as a full-time women’s ice hockey assistant coach, Watchorn was instrumental in the Terriers’ student-athlete recruitment, led the program’s alumni relations, and mentored Terrier Captains. helping them engage the team in community and equality initiatives.
“I am beyond humbled and honored to be able to return to my alma mater as the second head coach of Boston University’s women’s ice hockey program,” said Watchorn. “What Brian and the alumni have built is so special, and I look forward to continuing that tradition and helping bring the program back to the national stage.
“BU holds a special place in my heart and it has always been my dream to create a positive environment for great student-athletes to learn and grow,” added Watchorn. “I have had the opportunity to learn from some of the best players and coaches in the game, both in my playing career and as a coach. I am grateful to be taking those experiences with me as we strive for excellence on and off the ice at BU.
“Thank you President Brown, Drew Marrochello, Brittany Kane, and Jill Cardella for believing in me and the vision I have for the program. I look forward to rejoining the BU community and working with everyone in the athletic department.”
The highlight of Watchorn’s playing career came in 2014 when she and three other Terriers won gold with Team Canada at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. She remains active with Hockey Canada as an assistant coach and most recently won gold at the 2023 U-18 World Championship.
Watchorn enjoyed an 11-year playing career for Team Canada as a defenseman, playing in 46 games in international competitions and earning three IIHF Women’s World Championship silver medals (2011, 2015, 2016) and two gold medals at the 4 Nations Cup (2013). , 2014) in addition to the Olympic gold.
A two-time Hockey East and New England All-Star, Watchorn helped the Terriers leap onto the national scene as a student-athlete. She helped lead BU to its first two Hockey East titles (2010, 2012) with her 2010 overtime goal and pushed BU to its first league title. She played in each of her final three seasons in the NCAA Tournament and was part of the 2010–11 squad that became the first Hockey East team to play in the NCAA championship game. In 127 games on the BU blue line, Watchorn scored 21 goals and added 63 assists for 84 points.
In addition to her collegiate and international successes, Watchorn also shone as a professional for the Boston Blades of the CWHL. She played in two CWHL All-Star Games and was named CWHL Defenseman of the Year in 2015, the same year she helped her team win the Clarkson Cup.
Watchorn graduated from BU’s Sargent College in 2012 with a degree in health sciences and recently completed a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Northeastern.
Sources
https://goterriers.com/news/2023/4/3/tara-watchorn-12-named-head-coach-of-boston-university-womens-ice-hockey-program.aspx
