No. 15 Eagles fall to FAU

Next game: at Queens 4/6/2023 | 6 p.m Apr 06 (Thu) / 6pm bee Queens History

FGCU-FAU box score | 2023 FGCU Baseball Stats | 2023 FGCU schedule

BOCA RATON, Fla. The 15th ranked FGCU baseball team (23-6) found themselves on the short end of an 8-4 decision against FAU on Tuesday night at FAU Baseball Stadium.

The Owls, who improved to 19-11, won it with a Grand Slam by Dylan Goldstein in the bottom of the ninth.

“FAU is a really good team and we weren’t ourselves in a lot of ways tonight,” said FGCU head baseball coach Dave Tolett . “We need a short memory with an early morning flight to North Carolina. There’s a lot to learn from tonight.”

Redshirt senior outfielder Brian Ellis (Oviedo, Florida/Hagerty HS) went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored, extending his school-record streak of reaching base safely to 98 games. The unofficial NCAA record for consecutive games reaching base is 101, held by former Texas standout Mark Payton.

Senior infielder Alejandro Figueredo (Sucre, Venezuela/West Oaks HS/Seminole State) Tuedsay’s game began in style, hitting a 1-1 pitch over the left field wall for a solo homer and a 1-0 lead. But FAU tied the score in the bottom of the first when infielder Nolan Schnauel homered to right.

A sacrifice fly in the third inning by senior designated hitter Joe Kinker (North Port, Fla. Venice HS) in the third gave FGCU a 2-1 lead. FAU snatched that lead right away in the fourth on a John Schroeder RBI double and a basesloaded walk to make it 3-2.

FGCU rallied to make it 4-3 in the fifth when Kinker singled in Ellis and senior catcher/infielder Alejandro Rodriguez (Cidra, Puerto Rico/Montverde Academy/East Florida State) single home Figueredo. FAU then tied the score with a sacrifice fly in the seventh. FGCU got a chance to take the lead in the ninth and loaded the bases with two outs, but failed to score a go-ahead run.

Senior reliever Nick Love (Fernandina Beach, Florida/Yulee HS/Central College of Florida/Jacksonville) took the loss. FAU’s Robert Wegielnik deserved the win.

FGCU stays on the road for an important ASUN Conference series that kicks off at 6 p.m. Thursday in Queens (NC). The Eagles return to Swanson Stadium on April 11 for another game against FAU.

Follow the Eagles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @FGCU_Baseball and online at www.FGCUAthletics.com for full coverage of FGCU baseball. You can also sign up to receive baseball news from FGCU or other programs delivered directly to your inbox by visiting www.fgcuathletics.com/email.

INDIVIDUAL TICKETS, MINI PLANS AVAILABLE

Tickets for the 2023 FGCU baseball season are on sale now and can be purchased by going online to www.FGCUTickets.com or by calling 866-FGCU-TIX. Group tickets can also be purchased from 10 people to make an unforgettable evening for families, companies or other organizations.

COACH TOLLET

FGCU coach Dave Tolett currently holds a 694-413-3 overall record (.625) and a 235-131 (.642) record in the ASUN. He is the only head coach in the program’s history and led the program to its first trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2017. He is a five-time ASUN Coach of the Year and has the Green and Blue to five ASUN Regular Season Championships and one ASUN- tournament championship. His team has been ranked nationally on several occasions, including as high as No. 9 in the nation in 2017, and has coached 63 all-conference selections, 33 draft picks, three current major leaguers, 13 current minor leaguers, four ASUN Pitchers of the Year, four All-Americans, three ASUN Players of the Year, two National Freshman All-Americans, one National Freshman Player of the Year, one National Player of the Year, and one seven-time MLB All-Star.

EAGLE CAMPAIGN

IT TAKES A TEAM to achieve our latest goal – a $10 million campaign to address student-athlete needs for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition and strength and fitness, as well as department needs in terms of facility expansion and improvement, as well as mentoring and leadership training for coaches and staff. The name embodies our mission and purpose of the EAGLE campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence. Join our team and pledge your gift today to help the Eagles of tomorrow!

#FEEDFGCU

FGCU Athletics sponsors events in November and April to benefit the FGCU Campus Food Pantry (https://www.fgcu.edu/adminservices/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), the favorite charities of FGCU Athletics. For more information, including how to contribute, visit https://www.fgcu.edu/adminservices/foodpantry and use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to raise awareness.

ABOUT FGCU

FGCU teams have collectively won an incredible 96 regular season and tournament titles in just 15 seasons at the Division I level. In addition, in just 11 plus seasons of DI postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had a total of 48 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. In 2022, the men’s golf team became the first program to earn a wide berth into the NCAA Tournament. Nine FGCU programs have achieved top-25 national rankings in their respective sports – including women’s basketball (No. 20 in 2021-22 and No. 22 in 2022-23), baseball (No. 15 in 2023), beach volleyball (No. 20 in 2022), and both men’s soccer (2018, 2019) and women’s soccer (2018) as five of the most recent. In 2016-2017, the Green & Blue achieved a division-best sixth place in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and top-100 nationally, for several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018/19, the Eagles had an ASUN and the top seven Florida State teams earned the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their academic progress rate in their sports. FGCU also collectively achieved a record 3.67 GPA in the classroom in the fall semester of 2022, outperforming the university’s general student population for 27 consecutive semesters. In the past seven semesters (Fall 2019 Fall 2022), another milestone was achieved as all 15 programs achieved a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Eagles also served a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017 – and were recognized as one of two runners-up for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.

—FGCUATHLETICS.COM—