Ken Niumatalolo joins the football staff

THE ANGELS UCLA head football coach Chip Kelly announced Friday the hiring of Ken Niumatalolo, the Navy’s all-time leader in head coaching victories, as the Bruins’ director of leadership. In the position, Niumatalolo will serve as an advisor to UCLA football staff and student-athletes.

Niumatalolo completed his 15th season at the helm of the Naval Academy program and 25th overall on the campus of Annapolis, Md. played, both also school records.

No head coach was on the winning side of eight consecutive games in the historic Army-Navy series until Niumatalolo accomplished the feat to start his career (2008-2015). His 10 overall wins are the most in the rivalry’s history. Niumatalolo’s squads earned the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, awarded annually to the winner of the military service academy team with the best regular-season record against the other two teams, a program record six times.

Off the field, 11 Navy student-athletes received Academic All-America recognition during Niumatalolo’s tenure. That corresponded to the school’s total over the past 56 years.

Niumatalolo’s 2015 team won a program-record 11 games, a feat later matched by his 2019 group. Both teams finished in the top 20 of the final AP Top 25. No Navy team had previously finished a season in the top 20 completed since 1963. Niumatalolo led the midshipmen to the American Athletic Conference (AAC) in 2015 and had instant success, with the 2015 and 2019 Teams tied for first place in the AAC West and the 2016 group winning the division outright. The 2015 Midshipmen earned the Lambert Trophy as the top Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team in the East, another first since 1963.

In 2016, the midshipmen set school records for points (531), touchdowns (73), touchdowns per game (5.2), rushing touchdowns (61), total offense (6,136 yards), and yards per game (6.8). Niumatalolo joined Wayne Hardin as the only Navy head coaches to beat Notre Dame three times.

Niumatalolo was named a finalist for The Dodd Trophy and the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award in 2015. He was again tagged as a Dodd finalist in 2016 and for the Bryant Award in 2019. Niumatalolo was selected by the American Football Coaches Association Region 1 Coach of the Year in 2016 and earned the Stallings Award in 2019 for his efforts as “both a humanitarian and an exceptional coach”. He was named AAC Coach of the Year three times (2015, 2016 and 2019) and Eastern College Athletic Conference Coach of the Year twice (2015 and 2019).

Niumatalolo was promoted to head football coach at the Naval Academy on December 8, 2007. Each of his first three teams won eight or more games. In 2008, Niumatalolo became the first head coach to lead Navy to a bowl game in his first season and only the second Service Academy head coach to win the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy in his first year.

Niumatalolo, the second Polynesian head coach in FBS history and the first Samoan collegiate head coach at any level, was selected to the inaugural class of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Niumatalolo had two stints as an assistant coach with the Navy, including a stint as assistant head coach and offensive line coach from 2002–07, which saw the midshipmen go to five bowl games. The 2007 squad averaged a program-record 348.8 rushing yards per game, eclipsing the 327.0 set a year earlier. Four Navy teams put up over 300 rushing yards per game during this time.

Niumatalolo coached Midshipmen running backs in 1995 and 1996 before taking over as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 1997 and 1998. In 1997, signal caller Chris McCoy set a then-NCAA record for rushing touchdowns in a single season by a quarterback with 20. McCoy also became only the 10th player in NCAA history to accumulate more than 1,000 passing yards and more than 1,000 rushing yards in the same season (also 1997). Niumatalolo then taught the tight ends while leading the special team unit at UNLV from 1998-2001.

A graduate of Hawaiʻi in 1989, Niumatalolo wrote quarterback for three years and was a member of the program’s first bowl team in 1989. He immediately jumped into the coaching ranks as a graduate assistant at his alma mater before becoming a full-time assistant and coaching on the offensive side of the ball for three seasons.

A native of La’ie, Hawaii, Niumatalolo and his wife, Barbara, have three children, Alexcia, Va’a, and Ali’I, and four granddaughters, Aussie Keanani, Rosie Momi, Jada Keala, and Barbara Lilia.