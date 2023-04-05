My body is not ready for Devils Playoff Hockey

The Devils will play in the postseason again in 2023. They cruised to a playoff spot, gaining weeks to go in a season where their fans largely hoped to be near the playoff bubble by the end of March. Given this state of affairs, hockey has generally had little stress over the past month. The Devils have only had to worry about placement in recent weeks, with Thursday’s victory over the attacking Rangers to firmly hold onto second place in the Metropolitan Division being the highest-pressure scenario. But even in that game, all that was really at stake was who gets an extra home game in the first round, as the Devils seem to have been on a collision course with their Hudson-Hudson rivals for months.

Other than a major shift, the Metro appears to be settling into the Carolina-New Jersey-Rangers order that has been pretty much the status quo for three months now. Despite some ebbs and flows for each of the top three teams and a few virtual ties that came and went, the last time the official order of the first three seats in the Metro deviated from the current arrangement was on January 9as the Capitals were one point ahead of the Rangers for third in the division. The Devils haven’t been without a second-place finish since December 19. And with the Devils now three points behind Carolina and three points ahead of the Rangers with five games left (six to Carolina), things are likely to stay as they are. In that sense, there has been remarkably little drama for the Devils as they return to the playoffs.

Things will change abruptly when the postseason actually starts. The Devils have appeared in five playoff games since the end of Barack Obama’s first term as president. The five games they happened to be a part of were a massive underdog in 2018 with very little to lose. The crowd in the two home games the Devils had against Tampa in that series was incredibly excited considering the previous five unsuccessful seasons, but the Devils were a team that, as heavy underdogs, didn’t have much to lose in that series. Even in that context, emotions were incredibly high, but the stress will be exponentially higher with a Devils team working their way to much higher expectations and likely facing their biggest rival.

A lot has changed since the Devils last entered the postseason in 2012, and they’ve even changed significantly since the five-game cameo they made in 2018. two are even still playing in the NHL (Henrique and Parise). Even going back to 2018, only a few of that team are left (Hischier, Bratt, Severson and Wood). Of that remaining group from 2018, two were rookies at the time, and only Severson had more than 100 games of NHL experience that season. Given this, 2018 feels like a distant memory and 2012 feels like it borders on ancient history.

On a personal level, in 2012, I had been dating my now wife for less than a year. We have been married for almost eight years now and have two children. Growing up, I was a seasoned playoff hockey watcher when it came to the Devils. These days I have a lot of extra things to worry about that aren’t Devils hockey and the specter of fitting the ordeal of a Devils playoff game into kids’ bedtime routine is a daunting one. My emotional and functional bandwidth is much busier than ever here in 2023, and the Devils’ failure to be a competitive hockey team for most of the past decade has left me ill-prepared for what lies ahead. In 2012, I ran screaming through a Northern Virginia bar full of strangers as Henrique finished the Eastern Conference Finals. If the Devils get this far this time, I’m not sure I can hold on.

Playoff hockey when your team participates is like no other thrill in the sport. Sixty (or more) minutes of absolute suspense, with panic attacks every time a shot gets close to your goalkeeper and annoyance every time the opposing goalkeeper makes a save. The highs are extraordinarily high and the lows are often as crushing as can be. Devils fans who have been around long enough to remember the Cup years can attest that reaching the mountaintop is a feeling that is hard to replicate (although I will never forgive the PHWA for calling JS Giguere de Conn Smythe to step into the party in 2003).

The Devils have hardly participated in any playoff hockey in the past decade, which has led to me watching a lot of non-Devils playoff hockey and observing all the other fans in the torture chamber (especially when it comes to overtime playoff hockey ). It’s certainly funny to see other fans writhing in that position, but that amusement quickly turns to envy when you see the feeling playoff glory can provide. Glory has certainly been in short supply for the Devils over the last decade.

As for the Devils’ regular season, it’s pretty much all over except for the wait at this point. We all have about two weeks to prepare for what’s to come, and then… comes the stress. I’m not sure I can handle the playoff pressure cooker yet. And hell, if anything good do happens, there’s a non-zero chance I’ll injure myself jumping around, because kids apparently age you in dog years. But despite my poor preparation, my fear of what is to come is only surpassed by my intense excitement. This is a very good hockey team that can do great things. They may not be doing great things, as is the nature of playoff hockey, but the fact that the opportunity finally exists again is a great feeling.

A bit of a coda here: The Devils have played 2048 regular season games since I started writing for this blog ten years and a day ago. They, of course, have a single playoff win to go with those largely futile efforts of 2048. I signed off that first article ten years ago with the following line: I hope we will see some winning hockey players return to this site soon. Go diabolical. Oh, 2013 Mike… you sweet summer child. The Devils were less than 40 regular season games away from a Stanley Cup Final when that piece was written. I want to warn him, he knows nothing of the horrors that lie ahead. At least now I could tell him that the imminent reconstruction that awaits him is coming to an end.

Mike, winning hockey shall yield. And it will happen soon, as long as we refer to a geological timeline. Hold on, friend. Go diabolical.