Men’s tennis sweeps Cal Lutheran on Senior Day





Next game: at U.C. Davis 4/12/2023 | 7 a.m. HT April 12 (Wednesday) / 07:00 HT bee U.C. Davis History HONOLULU The University of Hawai’i men’s tennis team (9-6, 2-1 Big West) won Cal Lutheran on Senior Day at the UH Tennis Complex on Tuesday. The Rainbow Warriors honored their four seniors after the win Cody Castro , Andrew Ilagan and Axel and Luke Labrunie . It was UH’s fifth sweep of the season. Hawaiʻi won all three doubles matches. UH’s No. 3 duo of Andy Hernandez And Cole Kurata struck first, defeating Cal Lutheran’s Friedrich Ludwig and Jake Anderson 6–2. On the No. 2 field, Vojta Vikovsky and Karl Kollins held off CL’s Cade Haffner and Jacob de la Paz 6–4 to secure the double point. UH’s No. 1 pair Andrew Ilagan And Axel Labrunie rounded out the doubles competition with a 6-4 victory over Aaron Moylan and Parker McBride, 6-4. In singles, Hawaiʻi recorded straight set wins in all six matches. UHs No. 4 Guillaume Tattevin made quick work nearly blanking Haffner, 6-0, 6-1. Hernandez followed with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Ludwig, 6-3, 6-2 playing at No. 5. UH’s Collins went on to win the game with a 6-0, 6-1 win over CL’s Shawn Rothermel. After a narrow first set, 68e-ranked Ilagan eventually pulled away from McBride at the top of the standings, 6-4, 6-2 to complete his last home game of his five-year career. Fellow senior Axel Labrunie followed with a 6-2, 6-2 win over de la Paz, and UH’s No. 2 Vlkovsky sealed the sweep with a 6-4, 6-0 win over No. 2 over Moylan. The Rainbow Warriors close out their regular season with three conference road matches. First, UH will judge their game on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:00 AM HT at UC Davis. Hawai’i will then head down the coast to fight UC Santa Barbara on Friday, April 14 at 11:30am HT. The ‘Bows wrap up their regular season at Cal Poly on Sunday, April 16 at 10:00 AM HT. #HawaiiMTEN

