Michigan hockey makes Brandon Naurato his full-time coach





Michigan hockey will be without an interim head coach when it takes to the ice for the Frozen Four in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday. On Friday, the program announced that Brandon Naurato, who has served under the interim tag all season after taking over fired Mel Pearson in August, has been named full-time head coach of the Wolverines. According to the university, a five-year contract “will be finalized and communicated upon the completion of the Frozen Four.” Michigan (26-11-3) will face Quinnipiac (32-4-3) in the National Semifinals of the NCAA Tournament at 8:30 PM on Thursday. The winner will face either Minnesota or Boston University in the national championship game on April 8. “I am deeply honored to be officially named head coach of Michigan Hockey,” Naurato said in a statement. “Michigan has a special place in my heart. It’s where I met my wife and where I raised my family. It’s where I want to be for a very long time.” THE SEASON:How Michigan hockey went through hell and went back to Frozen Four LEAD TO THE FROZEN FOUR:Michigan Hockey takes 27th Frozen Four with 2-1 OT victory over Penn State Few expected a Frozen Four trip in 2022-23 for the Wolverines after losing six former NHL draft picks to the league, but Naurato’s team took off, led by returning 2021 No. 4 overall pick Luke Hughes ( a Hobey Baker Award finalist last season) on defense and the addition of freshman forward Adam Fantilli, a Hobey Baker Award finalist this season and the expected No. 2 overall pick in this summer’s NHL draft. The Wolverines also added 2022 NHL first rounders in Rutger McGroarty on offense and Seamus Casey on defense. UM’s 4.22 goals per game led the nation as the Wolverines spent most of the season in the top 10 despite being the youngest team in the nation. UM finished the regular season as the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten tournament, then upset top-seeded Minnesota Minneapolis (for the second straight season) to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines then beat Colgate 11-1, their most goals scored in an NCAA game since 1953, and Penn State 2-1 in overtime, to clinch their record 27th Frozen Four this past weekend. “I am thrilled that Brandon Naurato will continue to lead our ice hockey program, and with that knowledge, I am incredibly excited about the future of this storied program,” athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. “Simply put, Brandon has done a phenomenal job with this team over the past year. In his first year as Head Coach, Brandon has focused his attention on the success of our student-athletes and staff who support the program and the results of his leadership are evident visible. “He leads with positivity and vision and has shown his ability to lead at a high level. I look forward to seeing the program become a great success under his leadership.” THE BIG FISH:Michigan football lands Jadyn Davis, five-star QB for class of 2024 EN ROUTE:Michigan basketball star Hunter Dickinson enters transfer portal Naurato, 38, is a finalist for the 2023 Spencer Penrose Award, given annually to the country’s top hockey coach. He joined the UM staff in 2021 as an assistant after serving three seasons as a player development consultant with the Detroit Red Wings. A native of Livonia, Naurato played at Michigan from 2006-2009; he scored 32 goals and added 32 assists in 130 career games, including Michigan’s 2008 trip to the Frozen Four. Naurato is Michigan’s ninth full-time hockey coach in over 100 seasons. Pearson, its predecessor, lasted five seasons, including last year’s Frozen Four trip, before being fired for creating an allegedly toxic environment within the Michigan program. Pearson took over from Red Berenson, who coached the Wolverines (including Naurato) for 33 seasons.

