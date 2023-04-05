Women’s Golf Rallies for fourth win of historic 2022-23 season

Morganton, NC Western Carolina women’s golf placed four individuals in the tournament’s final Top 10, rallied from a six-stroke deficit in Tuesday’s final round to earn a five-stroke victory. hosted by rival Appalachian State on the par-72, 6,213-yard Mimosa Hills Golf Club.

Real freshmen Brie Mapanao earned her second runner-up finish of the season to give the Catamount five points Kaitlyn Wingnean moving up to a spot for sixth place. sophomore Elisabeth Lohbauer up three places with senior Victoria Ladd helped fuel Tuesday’s rally by moving up 11 positions over the final 18 holes to match Lohbauer in eighth.

WCU’s team win was its fourth of the season, as the Catamounts began the 2022-23 with three consecutive first-place finishes in the fall portion of the schedule. Tuesday’s win marked the first win of the spring half. The Catamounts have finished in the Top 10 in all nine events so far this season, with seven podium or top-three finishes, including four wins, two second-place finishes and one third-place finish.

On top of the individual ranking after 36 holes, Mapanao battled through a final round of 4 over par to finish second. The Australian-born striker opened with a birdie on Tuesday and played 1-under through the first five holes. Bogeys on three of the last four front holes saw her make the turn with 2-over par. Mapanao had three bogeys against five pars and a second birdie on the back nine for the 4-over par round of 76 and a total of 218.

Mapanao was second in the tournament field with 10 birdies and led the field in par-5 with a score of 4-under (4.67).

Wingnean matched her first-round score of 3-over par 75 on Tuesday, reaching a total of 14 pars. Two bogeys on the front nine sent her spinning home at 2-over par. A double bogey on the par-5 12th left her at 4-over for the round before finishing with a birdie on her 54th hole, moving her up one spot from the last round. Wingnean led the field in par-3 scoring (3.08, +1)

Two of WCU’s biggest winners and a major reason the squad hoisted the championship hardware were the final rounds of Lohbauer, who moved up three positions, and Ladd, who climbed 11 places over the last 18 holes as the duo finished amid a four-way battle . tie eighth. Lohbauer had four bogeys with 14 pars in a final round of 76, while Ladd posted her tournament-best round with 2-over par 74. The Greensboro senior made some birdies to make the turn home at 2-under par. Seven of her 14 pars were carded on the back nine against consecutive double bogeys for the 2-over round to finish with Lohbauer on 228.

Rounding out WCU’s score of five was fifth-year senior Madison Isaacson , moved up two places to tie for 26th overall with a score of 233 over three rounds. Isaacson countered eight bogeys with three birdies for the 5-over par round of 77, her best round of the two-day event. The Greensboro native had seven birdies in the penultimate event of the regular season.

As a team, the Catamounts drove the field in both par-3 (3.25, +15) and par-4 (4.17, +26) scoring. WCU achieved a tournament-best 163 pars over the 54-hole event and placed second with 31 birdies

Playing untethered as an individual, redshirt sophomore Kayleigh Baker finished tied for 40th overall with a score of 239 over three rounds. Baker collected her third birdie of the tournament on the par-3 sixth and countered five bogeys and a trio of double bogeys with nine pars on Tuesday.

Georgia Southern’s Abby Newton rallied to the top of the individual standings to earn medalists by two strokes over WCU’s Mapanao, 216-to-218.

WCU bypassed leader Georgia Southern in the second round for the five-stroke victory, 889 to 904. Gardner-Webb finished third, 10 strokes off WCU’s winning pace at 909. SoCon-for Wofford was fourth at 920 and mountain rival UNC Asheville finished fifth at 924 .

Western Carolina now turns its attention to the 2023 Southern Conference Women’s Golf Championship, to be held April 16-18 at Moss Creek Golf Club in Hilton Head Island, SC, as the championship-winning event returns to the South Carolina golf course for the first time . times since 2019. Sixth at last year’s tournament, WCU has won the SoCon Championship twice, in 2003 and most recently in 2007.

1 West Carolina 302 296 301 = 899 (+13)