Ohio State football recruiting: Mylan Graham, five-star WR in 2024 class, commits to Buckeyes





Mylan Graham, a five-star wide receiver from New Haven (Indiana) High School, announced his dedication to Ohio State on Tuesday. Graham, the No. 26 overall player in the class of 2024, chose the Buckeyes over multiple Power Five offerings, including Tennessee, Alabama and Purdue. According to 247Sports, Graham is the eighth wide receiver in the country and the highest rated prospect in the state of Indiana. The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder was excited about the program after visiting coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes last month. “I love everything about them,” Graham told 247Sports. “Nice air raid offensive plan, dear [wide receiver] Coach [Brian] Hartline, great football program that I can rely on to develop close to home.” Graham has received 67 catches for 1,426 yards and 15 touchdowns over the past two seasons. Allen Trieu, national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on the newest member of the Buckeyes recruiting class. “Longer frame with good weight on him already and still room to grow,” Truieu wrote. “Demonstrates very good acceleration which serves him well both on YAC and in the 2nd leg. Comes off the line quickly and has sudden movements and vibrations in his route. Demonstrates the ability to aim the ball high and take it off his body looks like a high-end prospect who could be elite. Shows no glaring weaknesses, but needs to continue to improve technical skills and get stronger as he works on his blocking. Will need to adapt to the competition on the college because he doesn’t face other players of his high school level skill level. Should be an impactful college player and a potential early draft pick.” Graham is the eighth player to commit to the Day program during the 2024 recruiting cycle – a class that also includes the No. 2 overall player and top ranked wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. That duo will follow in the footsteps of several top wide receivers before them, including current star Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka. At this point, it’s fair to think of Ohio State as this generation’s version of Wide Receiver U. In addition to current and future deep threats, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and KJ Hill are just a few of the high-profile wideouts who have played a major role between the white lines since Day took over the program full-time in 2019. With Graham’s promise, Ohio State’s current recruiting class jumps one place above Notre Dame to No. 4 in the Class of 2024 team recruiting rankings, behind Georgia, LSU and Michigan, respectively.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/ohio-state-football-recruiting-mylan-graham-five-star-wr-in-2024-class-commits-to-buckeyes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related