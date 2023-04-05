Softball Falls in action on Tuesday at Notre Dame





Next game: Toledo 4/7/2023 | 3 p.m April 07 (Fri) / 3 p.m Toledo SOUTH BEND, Ind. – – In their last scheduled non-conference game of the season, the Ball State softball team suffered a 10-2 (6) upset against Notre Dame at Melissa Cook Stadium on Tuesday night. After the Fighting Irish (21-10-1) put three runs on the board in the bottom of the second, senior designated player End Daniel countered with a two-out, two-run single in the top of the third to bring the Cardinals (16-17) within one run again. Unfortunately, Notre Dame would counter with the last seven points of the game. HIGHLIGHTS In addition to getting Ball State’s first hit of the game, redshirt freshman shortstop McKenna Mulholland made a spectacular dive catch for the second day of Notre Dame.

made a spectacular dive catch for the second day of Notre Dame. freshman Bridy Murphy led the Cardinals in the circle and limited the Irish to two hits and two runs over 2.0 innings of work.

led the Cardinals in the circle and limited the Irish to two hits and two runs over 2.0 innings of work. Redshirt sophomore third baseman Emma Richards set up Ball State’s third hit of the game, a single into left field. SCORING SUMMARY: Ball State 2 Notre Dame 10 (6) B2 | A two-out RBI single by Joley Mitchell opens the score in the game. (1-0)

B2 | A blooper to the right by Karina Gaskins brings in two more runs. (3-0)

T3| Daniel hit a two-out, two-run single into centerfield, cutting the UND lead to one as Richardsand junior midfielder Remington Ross scored. (3-2)

scored. (3-2) B3 | A solo home run by Leea Hanks doubles Notre Dame’s lead. (4-2)

B4 | An RBI single through the middle by Lexi Orozco enabled the Irish to regain the three-run lead. (5-2)

B4 | With runners on first and third base, a throwing error on a stolen base attempt on second base allows another run to be scored. (6-2)

B4 | Notre Dame scores another run on a double steal. (7-2)

B6 | A basesloaded comebacker to the circle enabled another UND run to score. (8-2)

B6 | A basesloaded walk brought in another Irish run. (9-2)

B6 | A two-out with the bases loaded short ends the game. (10-2) FROM COACH SCHURR This team has really stuck together from day one. Their goal is to stay together good, bad or ugly. That’s the best thing about this team, they’re going to fight a lot. I’m really looking forward to this weekend because it means a lot to them to come home and start the conference again. NEXT ONE Ball State returns home Friday to open a three-game series against Toledo with a first pitch at 3:00 PM on the Softball Field at the First Merchants Ballpark Complex. The Cardinals and Rockets will also play a 1 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ballstatesports.com/news/2023/4/4/SB_NotreDameRecap.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related