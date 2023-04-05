South Ky. Community mourns the loss of a high school football player





PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) — A community in southern Kentucky is mourning the loss of a young man who died after being injured during a high school football exhibition game. The State High School Athletic Association reports that junior Andrew Dodson passed away Monday. Last week he was hospitalized with an injury. KHSAA posted a statement on social media regarding his passing. You are just stunned. For the community, for the entire high school athletic family. That’s such a big part of the fabric of our state, said KHSAA’s Julian Tackett. Dodson played tight and defensive finishing position for the Maroons in his junior season. We are told that Dodson took part in a scrimmage where he got injured. He was taken to a hospital and many people posted on social media that he and his family needed prayer. Indicated that the boy was participating in a normal football action. He was tackled and his head hit the ground. You hear of all the concussions, helmet to helmet, from what we hear that wasn’t the case, Tackett said. Tackett says he is not aware of anything like this happening more than a decade ago during spring training or even during any game other than heat or cardiovascular issues. Today’s technology is so good at preventing head injuries or preventing things from happening. You’re screaming to find out, we want to make sure nothing could be done about it, Tackett said. Sports injury follow-up following the death of a Pulaski Co. player In an annual study of football injuries by the National Center for Catastrophic Sport Injury Research, they say there were 4.2 million football players in 2021. There were only four deaths from traumatic brain injury, and they were all high school students. Two were from tackling and included a defensive end. The study finds that deaths from exercise or medical conditions while playing soccer are more common, but still relatively low…including eight cardiac arrests and two heat strokes among high school students. There are still many unanswered questions about what happened and what caused Dodson’s death. Dodson’s father was very active in the Baptist church and most recently served with the State Baptist Convention. Their executive director Todd Gray has issued a statement saying their hearts are broken for the Dodson family and will be praying for them in the coming days. He says they trust that the God who conquered death will serve this precious family in the days to come. Many other high school football programs in the state are posting about Dodson’s death and asking people to include his family and the school community in their prayers. University of Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops tweeted a statement. Our condolences and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Andrew Dodson, a member of the Pulaski County football team. We are heartbroken by this tragedy and deeply sorry for your loss. — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) April 3, 2023 Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

