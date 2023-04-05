Dr. George Nagobads, physician for the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team, dies





Hillary Knightheadlines a US Women’s Hockey roster for this month’s World Championship missing some of the biggest names from last year’s Olympic silver medal team. Changes have been made as the US looks to end losing streaks to Canada both overall and in Grand Finals. The full selection is here. Worlds kick off Wednesday in Brampton, Ontario, and run through the gold medal game on April 16. It was already known that the team would run out of tough attackers Kendall Coyne Schofieldwho plans to return to the national team after having her first child this summer, andBrianna Deckerwho announced her retirement last month. Notable cuts include the No. 1 goalkeepers from the last two Olympics: Alex Cavalliniwho returned from the Christmas birth for the trial camp last week, and Maddie Rooneythe breakaway of the 2018 Olympic champion team. Cavallini, 31, made a bid to become the first player to form an Olympic or world team after giving birthJenny Potterwho played as a mother in the 2002, 2006 and 2010 Olympics, plus several world championships, including less than three months after giving birth in 2007. Forward Hannah Brandtwho played on the top line at last year’s Olympics with Knight and Coyne Schofield also failed to make the team. In all, 13 of the 25 players on the team are Olympic, including three-time Olympic medalists Amanda Kesseland defenderLee Stecklein. The next generation includes moving forward Taylor Hayes23, who led the 2022 World Championship with seven goals and was Minnesota’s 2022 NCAA Player of the Year. The team consists of two teenage 19-year-old defenderHayley Winnand 18-year-old attacker Tessa Janecke who were also the only teens at last week’s 46-player trial camp. Janecke, a Penn State freshman, becomes the youngest American forward to play in an Olympics or World Championships since Brandt in 2012. Abbey Levya 6-foot-1 goalkeeper from Boston College, made her first world team and joined veteransNicole HensleyAndAerin Frankel. Last summer, Canada repeated as world champions by beating the US in the final, six months after beating the US in the Olympic final. Canada is on its longest streak of world titles since winning all five Olympic or World titles between 1999 and 2004. Also at last summer’s worlds, the 33-year-old Knight broke the career world championship record for points (now up to 89). She also has the most goals in world championship history (53). Knight, already the oldest American Olympic hockey player in history, becomes the second oldest American to play at a Worlds After. Walk Grenadewho was 34 on her last worlds in 2005. The Canadians are on a four-game win streak against the Americans, marking a comeback in their recent seven-game rivalry streak from three games to none. Their 5-0 win in the decider in February was their biggest win over the US since 2005. Former AHL coach last May John Wroblewski was named head coach of the USA to succeed Joel Johnsonthe Olympic coach. OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us! Follow @nbcolympictalk

