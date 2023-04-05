USC Upstate outscores Western Carolina 9-8 in 13 innings





Next game: VMI 4/6/2023 | 5:00 PM ESPN+ April 06 (Thu) / 5:00 PM VMI History Cullowhee, NC Pascanel Ferreras scored his third grand slam home run in the last three games for Western Carolina, homered to right with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie Tuesday’s weekday nonconference game with USC Upstate at eight and go extra innings to force. However, the Spartans outlasted WCU and took advantage of an opening walk in the top of the 13th inning before stranding two runners in the home stretch of the frame to clinch the 9–8 win at Childress Field/Hennon Stadium. Upstate’s David Pereira took an opening walk to begin the final frame before finally scoring from third base on the runscoring single through the left side of an infield pulled in by Noah Rabon to score the go-ahead run. Nate Stocum delivered a strike at the plate to reduce an insurance mark on the same play, leaving it a one-run game. In the second half of the 13th, Hayden Friesian walked one out and Ferreras reached on a two-out free pass before a game-ending groundout to first base ended WCU’s second extra-inning game of the season. Ferreras finished 2-for-5 with five RBIs and added a pair of walks to reach base four times in the loss. Nate Stocum (2-for-5) scored a pair of hits with an RBI while WCU’s only other two hits came by Zach Ketterman (1-for-4, 2 BB) and Brandon Butterworth (1-for-7, RBI) as the Catamounts scored eight runs on six hits. Trailing 2–0 in the top of the fifth inning, the Catamounts got going in the home stretch with consecutive two-out runscoring singles by Butterworth and Ferreras to tie the game at two through five complete. In the sixth, an opening walk by Ketterman turned into a run on a bloop single to center Stocum to give the Catamounts the 3-2 lead, 3-2. However, Upstate seized control with a pair of three-run innings in the seventh and ninth innings to take the 8–3 lead into the final scheduled frame. Three walks to Jack Spyke Stocum and pinch hitter Drew Needham loaded the bases Hayden Friesian , who collected an RBI on an HBP to make it a four-run game. After Butterworth struckout for the second out of the inning, Ferreras went into the opposite field with a home run to right field to tie the game. WCU had its chances in overtime, but stranded six runners between the 11th and 13th innings, two apiece in each frame. Paddy McGonigal the 10th of 12 pitchers used by WCU on the day, suffered the loss on an initial walk and an HBP to board two before being waived in the 13th inning. Kyle Riesselman struckout two batters in three innings of scheduled work in the start, enabling a run on three hits. Nick Hyde struckout in the eighth inning for his inning of work with Eric Wallington also threw a 1-2-3 inning with a pair of punchouts. Derek Sivec (1-0) earned the win in relief, working around three walks with a pair of strikeouts in two innings with one hit, scoreless relief. David James struckout four batters in a solid 2.2 innings despite giving up the grand slam homer. Rabon finished with a game-best four hits and finished 4-for-7 with a double and two RBI. Ty Tilson finished 3-for-6 with Cole Caruso doubling in a 2-for-6 performance. Grant Sherrod hit a solo home run in the second inning for the early Upstate lead. Western Carolina (12-16) continues its four-game homestand on Thursday, April 6, hosting the VMI Keydets (16-14) in Southern Conference action at Childress Field/Hennon Stadium. Playing times are 5pm on Thursdays and Fridays, with a first pitch at 2pm on Saturday. Be sure to keep an eye on CatamountSports.com or social media for any weather-related schedule changes. Stay up to date with all things Catamount baseball and WCU Athletics through social media channels on Facebook (fb.com/CatamountSports), Twitter (@Catamounts, @CatamountBSB), and Instagram (wcu_catamounts, catamountbsb). Gallery: (4-4-2023) BASE: Midweek Home Game vs. USC Upstate

