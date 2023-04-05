ASU football adds Javen Jacobs ball skills to the backfield

TEMPE — The Arizona State Sun Devils already have a plethora of talented pass catchers competing for playing time at the wide receiver and tight end positions.

And with only four running backs on the roster heading into springball for ASU, a fifth member of the RB squad looks set to come over from the WR room in sophomore Javen Jacobs, who has spent the last three practices with the jams. trained.

“I thought they did a great job catching the ball out of the backfield,” running backs coach Shaun Aguano said Tuesday. “When I recruit those guys it’s important that they are natural pass catchers because that just makes them a huge threat and there are also mismatches.

“That whole group can catch the football. Javen Jacobs also comes to that group a little bit and he’s a natural passcatcher, so that’s a huge threat.”

Jacobs was one of the standouts during jump ball, but given where he might fall in the pecking order on the wide receiver’s depth chart, it looks like he could be used more outside the backfield.

At 5-foot-10, the Saguaro High School graduate is one of the shorter wideouts competing for playing time.

And with all but one of the four running backs under six feet tall and all four over 200 pounds, Jacobs’ 193-pound frame combined with his speed and hands make him the perfect scatback in head coach Kenny’s offense. Dillingham.

“I think they’re playing physical,” Dillingham said on March 28. “They’re not the tallest group, but they play with a chip on their shoulder and they obviously play with good pad level.

“I think they catch the ball from the backfield well, something you have to do in the system.”

Aside from returning running backs Tevin White and George Hart III, transfers include DeCarlos Brooks (Cal) and Cameron Skattebo (Sacramento State). White was the team’s number 3 last season behind X Valladay and Daniyel Ngata.

Brooks also has a long-standing relationship with Aguano, who was his high school coach at Chandler before the duo each moved on to their respective college-level roles.

“Just watching him mature, his maturity of how he attacks a day in training, the way he studies and does all that, but you can see it on the field,” Aguano said of reuniting with Brooks.

“He’s been very productive and he’s just a tough, mature guy who I enjoy working with every day, and I’ve had him since he was 13 years old… It always brings me joy and gratitude to see those guys succeed . ”

It will be interesting to see who ends up getting the majority of the carries, as White (207lb), Skattebo (220lb) and Hart III (208lb) all have a physical nature and running style between tackles.

Jacobs can be used more on third down or on blatant passes, but he does create a mismatch against a linebacker in cover if ASU were to go out in an empty set or even move the WR/RB pre-snap out of the backfield.

Conversely, the aforementioned tailbacks can provide a one-two punch on early downs or close-range situations, while also giving offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin the ability to still throw it out of the backfield.

“I pride myself on being a balanced back,” Brooks said Tuesday. “I watch the backs in the NFL like Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey.

“I look up to guys like that because those guys will take the offense as a whole to the next level, so I really look up to those kinds of people and I’m proud to be that kind of back.”

And watch for Skettebo on halfback passes, as the running back showed off his arm on film to Aguano during his time at Sac State.

