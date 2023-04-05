Sports
ASU football adds Javen Jacobs ball skills to the backfield
TEMPE — The Arizona State Sun Devils already have a plethora of talented pass catchers competing for playing time at the wide receiver and tight end positions.
And with only four running backs on the roster heading into springball for ASU, a fifth member of the RB squad looks set to come over from the WR room in sophomore Javen Jacobs, who has spent the last three practices with the jams. trained.
“I thought they did a great job catching the ball out of the backfield,” running backs coach Shaun Aguano said Tuesday. “When I recruit those guys it’s important that they are natural pass catchers because that just makes them a huge threat and there are also mismatches.
“That whole group can catch the football. Javen Jacobs also comes to that group a little bit and he’s a natural passcatcher, so that’s a huge threat.”
Jacobs was one of the standouts during jump ball, but given where he might fall in the pecking order on the wide receiver’s depth chart, it looks like he could be used more outside the backfield.
At 5-foot-10, the Saguaro High School graduate is one of the shorter wideouts competing for playing time.
And with all but one of the four running backs under six feet tall and all four over 200 pounds, Jacobs’ 193-pound frame combined with his speed and hands make him the perfect scatback in head coach Kenny’s offense. Dillingham.
“I think they’re playing physical,” Dillingham said on March 28. “They’re not the tallest group, but they play with a chip on their shoulder and they obviously play with good pad level.
“I think they catch the ball from the backfield well, something you have to do in the system.”
Aside from returning running backs Tevin White and George Hart III, transfers include DeCarlos Brooks (Cal) and Cameron Skattebo (Sacramento State). White was the team’s number 3 last season behind X Valladay and Daniyel Ngata.
Brooks also has a long-standing relationship with Aguano, who was his high school coach at Chandler before the duo each moved on to their respective college-level roles.
“Just watching him mature, his maturity of how he attacks a day in training, the way he studies and does all that, but you can see it on the field,” Aguano said of reuniting with Brooks.
“He’s been very productive and he’s just a tough, mature guy who I enjoy working with every day, and I’ve had him since he was 13 years old… It always brings me joy and gratitude to see those guys succeed . ”
It will be interesting to see who ends up getting the majority of the carries, as White (207lb), Skattebo (220lb) and Hart III (208lb) all have a physical nature and running style between tackles.
Jacobs can be used more on third down or on blatant passes, but he does create a mismatch against a linebacker in cover if ASU were to go out in an empty set or even move the WR/RB pre-snap out of the backfield.
Conversely, the aforementioned tailbacks can provide a one-two punch on early downs or close-range situations, while also giving offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin the ability to still throw it out of the backfield.
“I pride myself on being a balanced back,” Brooks said Tuesday. “I watch the backs in the NFL like Alvin Kamara and Christian McCaffrey.
“I look up to guys like that because those guys will take the offense as a whole to the next level, so I really look up to those kinds of people and I’m proud to be that kind of back.”
And watch for Skettebo on halfback passes, as the running back showed off his arm on film to Aguano during his time at Sac State.
|
Sources
2/ https://arizonasports.com/story/3518552/asu-football-adds-pass-catching-prowess-of-javen-jacobs-to-backfield/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Why we stockpile anti-obesity drugs from Mexico
- SC defends the constitution by rejecting the doctrine of necessity: Imran Khan
- FTSE 100 Live: Home Prices Resilient, Stocks Strong Despite US Uncertainty
- Prominent actresses who made their way to Bollywood via South Indian cinema
- Priyanka ‘forgives’ Bollywood for cornering her
- BA appoints Reggie Lea as new Head Football Coach – Daily Leader
- Macron is counting on China to “bring Russia to its senses” DW 04/06/2023
- PM Modi accuses Congress and other parties of nepotism, dynasty, casteism and regionalism
- Ticketpro – Great Bollywood Musical
- American Cricket Society dominates Malteenoes
- Graph of the Türkiye and Syria earthquake (png) | | westerngazette.ca
- Imran warns government of reprisals if elections are delayed