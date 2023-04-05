An update on the future of Mile High Hockey coverage for the Colorado Avalanche

It’s been a while since I updated you on the news about Vox delisting several SBNation sites. Mile High Hockey survived these cuts and is one of six sites still under the SBNation and Vox names to be supported in the future.

Unfortunately, most other sites didn’t have this luxury. They have worked tirelessly to transition and to figure out what’s next for them and their communities.

They were given an extra month to figure out what to do next and their contracts and support from Vox Media were terminated on March 31. They were all launched yesterday as independent entities and communities.

Now I won’t get into the logistical side of how they went through this whole process. Honestly, it’s complicated, frustrating, and confusing for my college brain to understand. I just know they worked really hard to take what they had with SBNation and now make it their own.

So now MHH is one of six sites left for the NHL for SBNation and Vox Media. What does this mean for us and this community?

I admit, I’m a little jealous when I see what other sites are doing. I encourage all of you to check them out and support them in this new endeavor because what they are doing is pretty awesome. For most sites they just try to get through the rest of the season and spend the off season making their sites the best they can be.

We at MHH will continue to link to their sites and Twitter pages in our previews and other pieces where we mention other teams. Each site had its URL and IP transferred to itself from Vox for free, so articles come from the same link as before when they were under SBNation. It will just look a little different.

Meanwhile, Mile High continues to run Hockey under the support of SBNation and Vox Media. We will continue to provide high quality content about the Colorado Avalanche and hope to get bigger and better, maybe one day with games from the building.

We have also been told that there are no plans to move out of more communities in the future, including our own. Of course, with the ever-changing times of media and economics, this may change. I’m taking this with a grain of salt just to be safe, but most importantly for all of you and this community, we’re not going anywhere.

Of course, please continue your support. Keep reading and sharing these articles, comment below, follow us on Twitter and more. We will spend more time in the off-season building the future of MHH and how we can make this site bigger and better.

Thanks again for all your support. Go Avg. -Evan