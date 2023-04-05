Sports
An update on the future of Mile High Hockey coverage for the Colorado Avalanche
It’s been a while since I updated you on the news about Vox delisting several SBNation sites. Mile High Hockey survived these cuts and is one of six sites still under the SBNation and Vox names to be supported in the future.
Unfortunately, most other sites didn’t have this luxury. They have worked tirelessly to transition and to figure out what’s next for them and their communities.
They were given an extra month to figure out what to do next and their contracts and support from Vox Media were terminated on March 31. They were all launched yesterday as independent entities and communities.
Now I won’t get into the logistical side of how they went through this whole process. Honestly, it’s complicated, frustrating, and confusing for my college brain to understand. I just know they worked really hard to take what they had with SBNation and now make it their own.
So now MHH is one of six sites left for the NHL for SBNation and Vox Media. What does this mean for us and this community?
I admit, I’m a little jealous when I see what other sites are doing. I encourage all of you to check them out and support them in this new endeavor because what they are doing is pretty awesome. For most sites they just try to get through the rest of the season and spend the off season making their sites the best they can be.
We at MHH will continue to link to their sites and Twitter pages in our previews and other pieces where we mention other teams. Each site had its URL and IP transferred to itself from Vox for free, so articles come from the same link as before when they were under SBNation. It will just look a little different.
Meanwhile, Mile High continues to run Hockey under the support of SBNation and Vox Media. We will continue to provide high quality content about the Colorado Avalanche and hope to get bigger and better, maybe one day with games from the building.
We have also been told that there are no plans to move out of more communities in the future, including our own. Of course, with the ever-changing times of media and economics, this may change. I’m taking this with a grain of salt just to be safe, but most importantly for all of you and this community, we’re not going anywhere.
Of course, please continue your support. Keep reading and sharing these articles, comment below, follow us on Twitter and more. We will spend more time in the off-season building the future of MHH and how we can make this site bigger and better.
Thanks again for all your support. Go Avg. -Evan
|
Sources
2/ https://www.milehighhockey.com/2023/4/2/23663590/colorado-avalanche-vox-media-sbnation-an-update-on-the-future-of-mile-high-hockey
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Why we stockpile anti-obesity drugs from Mexico
- SC defends the constitution by rejecting the doctrine of necessity: Imran Khan
- FTSE 100 Live: Home Prices Resilient, Stocks Strong Despite US Uncertainty
- Prominent actresses who made their way to Bollywood via South Indian cinema
- Priyanka ‘forgives’ Bollywood for cornering her
- BA appoints Reggie Lea as new Head Football Coach – Daily Leader
- Macron is counting on China to “bring Russia to its senses” DW 04/06/2023
- PM Modi accuses Congress and other parties of nepotism, dynasty, casteism and regionalism
- Ticketpro – Great Bollywood Musical
- American Cricket Society dominates Malteenoes
- Graph of the Türkiye and Syria earthquake (png) | | westerngazette.ca
- Imran warns government of reprisals if elections are delayed