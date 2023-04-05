Dawgs Run-Rule Lindenwood in midweek action





Next game: Belmont 4/6/2023 | 6 p.m ESPN+ Apr 06 (Thu) / 6pm Belmont CARBONDALE, Ill. Southern Illinois baseball earned a 14-2 run-rule victory over Lindenwood at Itchy Jones Stadium on Tuesday night. The Salukis led wire-to-wire en route to their 16th win of the year. Distracting man Nathan Bandy and two-hole hitter Ryan Rodriguez started the game with a bang, hitting back-to-back home runs to put the Salukis ahead 2-0 before the Lions could record an out. It is the second time this season that the Salukis have hit back-to-back homeruns with the last being against UIC. Saluki’s offense (16-13) continued to press as Matt Scark hit his fourth home run of the season in the bottom of the second, a solo shot that gave them a three-run lead. All four of Schark’s home runs came at Itchy Jones Stadium. Southern took advantage of three walks to exit the second inning with a five-run lead. They added four more in the bottom of the fourth, culminating From Nathan Bandy three-run double that increased the lead to nine. SIU ended the game after seven hours thanks to a 3-run home run Steven Loden in the bottom of the sixth, his ninth of the season. He binds Pier Olivier Boucher for first place on the team and tied for second in the Missouri Valley Conference. Tuesday night was designated as a scheduled staff game for SIU. Six pitchers took the mound. Jake Combs (2-2) started the game and got his second win of the season after one inning pitched, retiring all three batters he faced. Matthew Steidl And Caden Peterson closed out Lindenwood in the bottom of the seventh, securing Saluki’s eighth win in the last nine games. Bandy has counted back-to-back games with more than 3 runs batted in. First baseman Brett Bowers had two hits in two at bats off the bench for Lindenwood. NEXT ONE The Salukis will host Belmont in a three-game series starting at 6 p.m. Thursday and the game will air on ESPN Plus. FOLLOW THE SALUKIS Stay up to date with the latest news and information about the Salukis by following the team on Twitter at @SIU_Baseballon Facebook at Facebook.com/SalukiBaseballand on Instagram at @SIU_Baseball. Fans can also download the “Salukis” mobile app at the App Store or Google Play Store.

