Crimson Tide starts last in the SEC





The title of this post is not intended to misinform. As stunning as it may seem, Alabama Football is entering the 2023 season bottom for SEC teams in terms of returning starters. Even as the Transfer Portal creates quick roster transitions for many teams, too many new starters remain a red flag for any program. If the experience calculation is based on recurring production, rather than counting starters, Alabama also ranks No. 14 in the SEC. Based on data from ESPN’s Bill Connelly, the Alabama Crimson Tide is #125 of all FBS teams in recurring production. Alabama is not only last in the SEC, but last. ‘Dead last’ means worse than the last, as in the last by a considerable margin. Among SEC teams, the range of recurring production is 40% for Alabama Football to 80% for the Texas A&M Aggies. Of course, recurring production is not automatically good. If many of a team’s returnees were below par in 2022, there is no guarantee that they will improve significantly in 2023. What can be suggested is that the teams with the most recurring production, the best drawing classes of 2022 and 2023, and the most success adding impact players through transfers should perform best. The top two football factories are in Tuscaloosa and Athens. As such, each season is a reload rather than a rebuild. Unusually, this season is more true for Georgia than for the Crimson Tide. One more wrinkle can be added. Which teams will enter 2023 with the most talented experience in key positions? Texas A&M, LSU, and Tennessee rank in the top half of the SEC in terms of recurring manufacturing. Factor in Brian Kelly’s Transfer Portal success and the Aggies and the Bengal Tigers are arguably the two most talented teams in the SEC. The 2023 outlook is better for LSU due to the return of QB, Jayden Daniels, while Jimbo Fisher and Bobby Petrino have no proven winner. In terms of a proven QB, the situation in Knoxville is similar to College Station. Returning production – Alabama Football and other SEC teams Texas A&M Aggies – 80%

Missouri Tigers – 78%

Chestnut tigers – 71%

Ole Miss Rebels – 71%

LSU Bengal Tigers – 71%

Vanderbilt Commodores – 65%

Tennessee Volunteers – 63%

Kentucky Wildcats – 63%

Georgia Bulldogs – 61%

Mississippi State Bulldogs – 57%

South Carolina Fighting Cocks – 55%

Arkansas Razorbacks – 54%

Florida gators – 54%

Alabama Crimson Tide – 40% Should Alabama football fans be concerned? First, there’s no reason to think that Nick Saban and his rebuilt staff won’t develop a new group of prolific players. Crimson Tide’s talent pool is deep. As far as there could be a problem, the most vulnerable period will be in the first 4-6 games of the Crimson Tide. That schedule essentially includes two exhibition games in Central Tennessee and South Florida. It also includes Texas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Texas A&M. Game two with the Longhorns in Tuscaloosa will be significant for Alabama’s rebuilt football defense. Steve Sarkisian returns Quinn Ewers to QB, last season’s top three receivers, along with four offensive linemen. Besides Kool-Aid, an untested secondary place in Alabama could be vulnerable. Based on a recent comment by Hugh Freeze about the lack of talent in the Auburn locker room, the Tigers’ returning production doesn’t provide much of a boost.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bamahammer.com/2023/04/03/alabama-football-dead-last-sec/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related