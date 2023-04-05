Hastings planned to take over Wisconsin men’s hockey

MADISON, Wis. Wisconsin director of athletics Chris McIntosh on Thursday named Mike Hastings the new head coach of Wisconsin men’s hockey.

“I am incredibly excited to have Mike Hastings become our men’s hockey coach,” said McIntosh. “He has a tremendous history of success at Minnesota State and before that with the Omaha Lancers. In my conversations with Mike, it’s clear he shares the values ​​we have in Wisconsin and I know he’s committed to academic achievement and personal growth of our student athletes. He’s a great fit for our athletics department and I can’t wait for him to get started.”

Hastings brings a remarkable level of consistent excellence to Wisconsin, leading his teams to wins in all 25 seasons he has served as head coach. That record spans the last 11 seasons at Minnesota State, where he led the Mavericks to eight NCAA Tournaments (2013, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023), a pair of Frozen Fours (2021, 2022) and the NCAA title game (2022). The COVID-19 pandemic prevented a ninth NCAA appearance in 2020. The win also spans 14 seasons as head coach of the USHL’s Omaha Lancers.

“Wisconsin is one of college hockey’s great programs and I am both happy and humbled to be given this opportunity,” said Hastings. “I want to thank Chris McIntosh for believing in me. Badger hockey has a lot to offer, great alumni, fans, facilities, tradition, a great campus and city. I can’t wait to get to Madison and start working with our team on building a winning culture on and off the ice.”

His Mavericks, three-time winner of the Spencer Penrose Award as NCAA Coach of the Year, captured eight regular-season championships during his 11 seasons behind the bench to help him become League Coach of the Year five times while at MSU. used to be.

His MSU run includes regular-season conference titles in each of the last six seasons, winning the CCHA in 2022 and 2023, while capturing the WCHA four times from 2018-21. Minnesota State won the Mason Cup twice as CCHA tournament champions (2022, 2023) and a pair of Broadmoor trophies as WCHA tournament winners (2014, 2015) led by Hastings.

Minnesota State twice won 20 games in a season during its first 16 years of NCAA Division I play, but surpassed the mark in all 11 seasons of Hastings’ tenure. MSU made its mark in the school with 38 wins leading up to the 2022 NCAA Championship game, its third 30-win season in a four-year span.

The Mavericks went 299-109-25 during his 11 years leading the program for a .719 winning percentage, ranking him as the nation’s active leader in winning percentage and making him the third-highest mark in NCAA men’s hockey history gives.

While at Minnesota State, seven players skated under Hastings to All-America seasons, including Dryden McKay, the 2022 Hobey Baker Memorial Award winner as the nation’s best player. McKay was also a three-time top-three finalist for the Mike Richter Award given to the nation’s top goaltender. In addition, nine of his MSU players have skated in the NHL to date.

On the international scene, Hastings led Team USA to a silver medal at the 2019 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship and served as an assistant coach for the 2022 U.S. Olympic team in Beijing and the 2022 U.S. national team at the World Championship. He also served as an assistant coach for Team USA’s National Junior Team at World Juniors in 2005 and 2003.

His collegiate coaching career began in 2008 with one year as an assistant at Minnesota, before continuing as an associate head coach at Omaha for three seasons (2009-12).

His impressive success began in the USHL when he served as head coach and general manager of the Omaha Lancers for 14 seasons (1994-2008). His teams won three Anderson Cups as regular season champions (2002, 2005, 2008) and three Clark Cups as playoff winners (1998, 2001, 2008).

All of that helped him win two USHL Coach of the Year awards (1997, 2002) and five USHL General Manager of the Year awards (1997, 2002, 2005, 2007, 2008).

He left for the college ranks in 2008 as the USHL’s winningest coach of all time at the time at 529-210-56.

He graduated from St. Cloud State in 1993 and skated with the Huskies for two seasons (1986-88) before an injury interrupted his playing career.

Hastings and his wife, Jean Ann, are the parents of two adult children.