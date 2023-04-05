Sports
The lucrative Indian Premier League is shutting down cricket worldwide, but some countries are pushing back
As the calendar turns to April, with southern hemisphere cricket giving way to different codes of football, the lucrative Indian Premier League takes over.
The major cricketing nations have essentially been forced to shut down for two months to accommodate the increasingly wealthy IPL, which enjoyed a $6 billion media rights windfall last year. It is the second richest all-sports deal per game.
The world’s top players are being lured with huge reward packages of over a million dollars for an eight-week tournament. It means that national governing bodies – such as Australia and England – have to admit that they cannot plan series during this period.
Since its inception in 2008, the IPL has gradually expanded as investment continues to grow in a cricket-crazy country that overtakes China as the world’s most populous country.
The long-term strategy of India’s almighty cricket board (BBCI), according to sources, is to expand the tournament to six months, similar to the NBA, which essentially transcends basketball.
Whether the IPL could ever capture the hearts and minds of global cricket fans is doubtful, given the irrelevance outside of South Asia and the sport’s country vs country traditions – although that is in jeopardy given the rise of domestic T20 leagues many of which have an IPL footprint.
While the IPL is the main cash cow for India’s governing body – and a major source of reward for those involved – it is a hindrance to many smaller cricketing nations whose players are largely ignored.
While Pakistanis – the elephant in the room – are kept out because of the ongoing political differences between the warring enemies. Pakistani players have not been allowed to compete since the first edition in 2008 in a travesty that has barely been investigated enough.
Discussions have begun from Pakistan and smaller Full Members on how to ensure that their countries can at least play against each other during the IPL, effectively sidelining the superpowers of India, Australia and England.
Zimbabwean chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani, taking advantage of his brief challenge during the ICC presidential election last November, has formed a working group with New Zealand’s Martin Sneddon and England’s Martin Darlow to look at international cricket’s line-up.
Mukuhlani has, of course, explored ways to get more matches for long-neglected Zimbabwe, who have not played a test match against India, Australia or England since 2006.
Only star all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who makes his debut at the age of 36, was selected for the IPL. Only three other Zimbabweans have played in a competition now in its 16th edition.
Mukuhlani has proposed annual triangular or quadrilateral white-ball series in April-May for countries with few or no players participating in the IPL. Countries could be Zimbabwe, Pakistan and Bangladesh and hoped to finally be cemented in the annual contests.
As usual, reflecting the sport itself, things are likely to move slowly on this front as the Future Tours program is already packed. To lure teams, particularly the much-coveted England who have previously not played against them due to political differences, Mukuhlani hopes teams touring near South Africa can make a stopover in neglected Zimbabwe.
But it proved too difficult to secure an appointment at short notice earlier this year, as England toured South Africa for a short ODI series and a drought-breaking series between Zimbabwe and England seems a long way off.
As Mukuhlani and his counterparts from similarly sized cricketing nations strategize, another season of the IPL is in full swing amidst the bright lights to control the cricket heads for a while longer.
