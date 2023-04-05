Michigan football depth map: Projection of the 2023 offense after spring training

ANN ARBOR, Michigan. The Michigan football team scrimmaging at Michigan Stadium on Saturday bore only a passing resemblance to the team that will take the field against East Carolina on Sept. 2.

Even with a bunch of starters on the sidelines, Michigan’s spring game helped clarify the status of a few position fights heading into the summer. Here’s a look at the Wolverines projected depth chart coming out of spring training, starting with offense and continuing Wednesday with defense.

Quarterback

Beginner: JJ McCarthy (third year junior)

Backup: Jack Tuttle (sixth year transfer from Indiana) or Davis Warren (redshirt sophomore)

Into the mix: Alex Orji (red shirt freshman)

The spring game didn’t show much separation between Tuttle and Warren. Warren is more of a pure passer, while Tuttle can tuck the ball away and run when needed. Orji has a strong arm and excels at designed quarterback runs. While the rest of the depth chart remains uncertain, McCarthy emerges from the spring as the undisputed leader of the charge.

You can see his confidence, said offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore. You see the bravura. You can see how he carries himself, the control and mastery of everything in the attack. It has gone to that next level.



Transfer to Indiana Jack Tuttle competes for the backup QB job. (Rick Osentoski/USA Today)

Run back

Beginner: Blake Corum (Fourth Year Senior)

Backup: Donovan Edwards (third year junior)

Into the mix: CJ Stokes (sophomore sophomore), Kalel Mullings (fourth year senior), Benjamin Hall (freshman freshman), Cole Cabana (freshman freshman)

The biggest question coming out of the spring game is whether Hall can secure a spot as Michigan’s third or fourth running back. Despite his modest recruiting profile, Hall was the most impressive of Michigan’s early drafters with 96 yards on 13 carries. He’s a powerful back at 235 pounds, and he showed impressive sense of position as an 18-year-old college freshman.

When he goes on the field, he runs like a train, Moore said.

Stokes and Cabana didn’t play on Saturday, which meant more carries for Hall, Mullings, Dunlap and Leon Franklin. Hall will have to fight to keep his spot on the depth chart, but he’s off to a strong start.

Intercept

Starting left tackle: LaDarius Henderson (fifth year transfer from Arizona State) or Karsen Barnhart (fourth year senior)

Backup: Jeffrey Persi (fourth year junior)

Start with the right tackle: Barnhart or Trente Jones (fifth year senior)

Backup: Myles Hinton (fourth year junior)

In the mix: Tristan Bounds (third year junior)

Tackle is the hardest position to project at this stage, especially since Michigan has so many moving parts. Henderson was not signed up for the spring, but if he picks up the offense and performs to his ability, it would make sense to keep Barnhart on the good side. That would make for a stacked competition with Barnhart, Jones and Hinton in preseason camp.

Much remains to be determined, but unless Bounds or Persi make a big jump this summer, those two are probably a year away from challenging for a runway.

Domestic offensive line

Starting left guard: Trevor Keegan (fifth year senior)

Backup: Giovanni El-Hadi (third-year sophomore)

Launch Center: Drake Nugent (5th year transfer from Stanford)

Backup: Greg Crippen (3rd year sophomore)

Right starting guard: Zak Zinter (fourth year sophomore)

Backup: Raheem Anderson (3rd year sophomore)

In the mix: Andrew Gentry (Sophomore Freshman), Reece Atteberry (Fourth Year Junior), Connor Jones (Sophomore Freshman)

The waiting spots are locked in with Keegan and Zinter. I’ll give Nugent a nod in the middle, although that’s based entirely on his work at Stanford. With Nugent limited this spring, Crippen and Anderson were the starting centers in the spring game and looked capable of challenging Nugent in camp.

With the offensive line lacking so many potential contributors, the spring was mostly about getting experience for young players in different positions. A cohesive starting unit won’t take shape until preseason camp, Moore said.

That’s when you really find out who those guys are going to be, who you’re going to help, Moore said. That’s when you build the chemistry.

Wide receiver

Appetizer: Cornelius Johnson (fifth year senior), Roman Wilson (fourth year senior), AJ Henning (fourth year senior)

Backups: Tyler Morris (Sophomore sophomore), Darrius Clemons (Sophomore sophomore), Peyton OLeary (Sophomore sophomore)

Into the mix: Semaj Morgan (Freshman Freshman), Fredrick Moore (Freshman Freshman), Cristian Dixon (3rd Year Sophomore), Karmello English (Freshman Freshman)

It’s hard to worry too much about a receiving corps led by three seniors, but from a depth point of view, the wide receiver isn’t as loaded as other positions on the Michigan offense. The Wolverines can expect steady production from Johnson and Wilson, and Henning should be considered for a bigger role. Morris had a good spring but didn’t play in the spring game, so we’ll have to wait until September to see how he fits.

The question emerging from the spring game is whether OLeary can work her way into a role of significance. He was the best wide receiver on the field, repeatedly defeating Amorion Walker, a player Michigan hopes will be one of its starting cornerbacks. Players who are open and catch the ball go play, and that seems to be O’Leary’s reputation.

Tight end

Beginner: Colston Loveland (Sophomore Sophomore)

Backup: AJ Barner (Fourth-year transfer from Indiana)

Into the mix: Matthew Hibner (4th year junior), Max Bredeson (3rd year sophomore), Marlin Klein (2nd year freshman)

Joel Honigford raised eyebrows during Michigan’s pro day when he said Loveland could be the best tight end ever to play in Michigan. Similar things were said about Barner in Indiana, where he followed in the footsteps of star tight end Peyton Hendershot. Michigan will miss Luke Schoonmaker and Erick All, but that doesn’t mean production of the tight ends is down.

We lost all those guys who were captains and important parts of this team, Loveland said. That’s how it goes. They trained us to do what they do, so when they leave, we keep climbing the ladder.

Hibner showed his speed in the spring game by taking a 51-yard ramp, though he stumbled before reaching the end zone. In a team that likes to use multiple tights, he and Bredeson should provide valuable depth.

(Top photo by Peyton OLeary: Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)