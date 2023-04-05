Aztecs win third consecutive Wyoming Cowboy Classic





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The San Diego State men’s golf team fired a final round-low 7-under 281 on Tuesday to win the Cowboy Classic for a third straight at the par-72, 7,334 yard Whirlwind Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. Ranked 28th in the latest GolfStat computer ratings, the Aztecs (-7) defeated Kansas (-6) by one stroke, while Missouri (-1), Long Beach State (+2) and host Wyoming (+2) rounded out the top five. It was the second team title of the season for SDSU (also William H. Tucker Intercollegiate September 23-24, 2022) and the third straight Cowboy Classic win overall. freshman Chanachon Chokprajakchat (Bangkok, Thailand) tied for fourth out of 116 golfers at 6-under 210 to trail San Diego State. Chokprajakchat, who tied for fourth with William Duquette of Kansas, opened Monday with a 4-under 68 and an 1-over 73 before carding a 3-under 69 today. Fourth place was easily his best of the season (the previous was a T-35), while the 210 matched a low score of 54 holes. He bogeyed his second hole on the par-4, fourth hole of 462 yards today, but sank four birdies for the 69 the rest of the way. Only Long Beach State’s Ian Gilligan (-13), Riley Lewis (- 12) from LMU and Petr Janik (-7) from Pacific defeated Chokprajakchat’s -4. sophomore Shea Lagoon (Jamul, Calif./Steele Canyon HS) finished 12th at 1-under 215 and got better and better with 73, 72 and 70. In today’s final round, Lague recorded four birdies and two bogeys. freshman Dylan Oyama (Carlsbad, California/Pacific Ridge HS) and sophomore Justin Hastings (Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands), meanwhile, were just one shot behind Lague in a tie for 16th at even-par 216. Oyama bounced back from a 72-74 yesterday with a 2-under 70 today. The highlight of the day for Oyama was an eagle on the par-5, 567 yards second mixed with four birdies and four bogeys. Hastings shot three consecutive even-par 72s today, including three birdies and three bogeys. Junior Skyler Ngo (Las Vegas/Bishop Gorman HS) (91st, +16) and sophomore Jack Townsend (San Diego/Charter School of San Diego) (107th, +22) also competed for SDSU. The Aztecs return to action on April 10-12 at the Western Intercollegiate at Pasatiempo Golf Club in Santa Cruz, California. Wyoming Cowboy classic

Chandler, Arizona.

Day two results

Whirlwind Golf Club

Par 72, 7,334 yards Team standings (Top 5 of 21 teams)

1. No. 28 State of San Diego285-291-281857 (-7) 2.Kansas272-294-292858 (-6)

3.No. 50 Missouri279-286-298863 (-1)

T4. State of Long Beach287-292-287866 (+2)

T4. Wyoming286-287-293866 (+2) Individual Leaders (Top 5 of 116 Players + SDSU) 1. Ian Gilligan (State of Long Beach)70-67-66203 (-13)

2. Riley Lewis (LMU)69-65-70204 (-12)

3. Petr Janik (Pacific)67-72-70209 (-7)

T4. Chanachon Chokprajakchat (State of San Diego)68-73-69210 (-6) T4. William Duquette (Kansas)69-71-70210 (-6)

—

T12. Shea Lagoon (State of San Diego)73-72-70215 (-1)

T16. Dylan Oyama (State of San Diego) 72-74-70216 (E)

T16. Justin Hastings (State of San Diego) 72-72-72216 (E)

91. Skyler Ngo (State of San Diego) 80-77-75 232 (+16)

107.^ Jack Townsend (State of San Diego) 79-84-75 238 (+22)

^ compete as an individual

