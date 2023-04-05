Garbine Muguruza: Ex-Wimbledon champion takes break from tennis until summer





Muguruza defeated Venus Williams in the 2017 Wimbledon final Former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza says she will be taking an extended break from tennis until the summer. The Spanish former world number one made only four appearances this year and has not played at all since January. The 29-year-old, who has dropped to 132nd in the world rankings, said she will miss the clay and grass seasons. “Spending time with family and friends has been really healthy and wonderful, so I’m going to extend this period to the summer,” Muguruza added. She reached the top of the ranking in 2017 and finished third at the end of 2021, but failed to reach the quarter-finals of a tournament last year. Muguruza won her first Grand Slam title at the French Open in 2016 and won the Wimbledon title a year later. Meanwhile, at the Charleston Open in South Carolina, former world number three Elina Svitolina fell just short of winning in her first match since giving birth to her daughter in October. The Ukrainian, 28, lost 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 6-4 in two hours and 46 minutes to Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva, but told the Tennis Channel she was pleased with her performance. “I had goosebumps,” she said. “It was a really, really sweet vibe out there. It was so nice to see a lot of people, and they really encouraged me to get through some of the tough times. “It wasn’t easy for me physically today, but in the end I’m very happy with the way I played. Now I can see more clearly what I need to improve to get better. “I think I hit the ball well. I just need to work on my fitness more. I think a few bits here and there will help me keep the focus more consistent, to be present in the moment.”

