Waves down Cal Poly in midweek





Next game: Saint Mary 4/6/2023 | 3:00 PM PT WCC network Apr 10, 06 (News) / 3:00 PM PT Saint Mary SAN LUIS OBISPO, California. The Pepperdine baseball team got a 9-3 victory over Cal Poly in a weekday game at Baggett Stadium on Tuesday night. The Waves (8-18) trailed the Mustangs (7-18) 2-0, but a four-pointer in the top of the second inning, including a base-clearing double by Greg Mehlhaff powered Pepperdine over Cal Poly for the win. Pepperdine held Cal Poly scoreless from the fourth through the ninth inning. BIG WAVES Junior outfielder Charles Massino (Newbury Park, CA/Oaks Christian HS) went 2-for-3 that night with a walk and hit pitch. Masino scored three runs for Pepperdine, balancing his career-high and stealing a base. Masino now has a 13-game on-base streak and leads the Waves.

(Newbury Park, CA/Oaks Christian HS) went 2-for-3 that night with a walk and hit pitch. Masino scored three runs for Pepperdine, balancing his career-high and stealing a base. Masino now has a 13-game on-base streak and leads the Waves. Junior shortstop John Peak (Moorpark, CA/Moorpark HS) went 3-for-5 including a double and two triples. This was the first game this season that Peck hit two triples and the second time in his career that he hit two in one game. Peck has now reached base in 10 games in a row.

(Moorpark, CA/Moorpark HS) went 3-for-5 including a double and two triples. This was the first game this season that Peck hit two triples and the second time in his career that he hit two in one game. Peck has now reached base in 10 games in a row. Graduate student infielder Greg Mehlhaff (Gresham, Ore./Clackamas HS) went 2-for-4 including a double and tied his career-high in RBI with four. Mehlhaff came across the plate once. He currently has a nine-game on-base streak and a six-game hitting streak.

(Gresham, Ore./Clackamas HS) went 2-for-4 including a double and tied his career-high in RBI with four. Mehlhaff came across the plate once. He currently has a nine-game on-base streak and a six-game hitting streak. Freshman designated hitter Jack Basser (Pleasanton, California/Foothill HS) also went 2-for-4 and had two RBI’s. Basseer now has a six game streak and an on-base streak.

(Pleasanton, California/Foothill HS) also went 2-for-4 and had two RBI’s. Basseer now has a six game streak and an on-base streak. Senior LHP Nathan Diamond (Oak Park, Ill./Oak and River Forest HS) threw a career-high 6.0 innings and gave up only four hits. Diamond recorded his first win this season.

(Oak Park, Ill./Oak and River Forest HS) threw a career-high 6.0 innings and gave up only four hits. Diamond recorded his first win this season. Senior R.H.P Josiah Castillo (Corona, California/Orange Lutheran HS) threw 3.0 scoreless innings in relief and collected his first save in a Pepperdiine uniform. GAME SUMMARY The Mustangs leapt forward, 2-0, in the bottom of the first inning on a triple and ground ball to second base. In the top of the second inning, Lincoln Orellana (Apple Valley, CA/Sheldon HS/Hawai’i/American River College) led off with a walk. On a fielder’s choice ball and a muffled throw by the Mustangs’ shortstop, Orellana advanced to third base and gave Pepperdine runners on first and third base. Charles Massino then walked to load the bases. Jack Basser hit an RBI blooper in the middle to cut the deficit in half, 2-1. Greg Mehlhaff sent the first pitch he saw down the right field line for a base-clearing double that gave the Waves a 4–2 lead. John Peak led off the top of the third inning with a triple to center right. Quint Landis (Westlake Village, Calif./Oaks Christian) hit an RBI sac-fly to center to extend the lead 5-2. Masino was then hit by a pitch and stole second base to put himself in scoring position. Basseer sent one down the left to put the waves at 6-2. Cal Poly cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the third inning on a double down the left field-line, 6-3. Both teams were scoreless for two innings, which brought the Waves back at the plate in the top of the sixth. Masino doubled down the left field line to start. A ground ball to the middle brought Masino to third base. Mehlhaff sent one back to center to bring home Masino and give the Waves a 7-3 lead. Cam Conley (Lincoln University, Pa./Malvern Prep) followed with a double of his own down the left field-line to make it 8-3. In the top of the ninth inning, the Waves added an insurance run after Peck tripled to center right and Orellana brought him home on a single to center left to make it 9–3 . In the bottom of the ninth, Pepperdine retired the first Mustang on a flyout to rightfield. Cal Poly got a runner on a single to the left, but the Waves got back-to-back flyballs to secure the win. REMARKABLE Orellana now has a six-game hitting streak and has reached base in 12 consecutive games, the second most on the team. NEXT ONE The Waves are back in Malibu for a four-game homestand, starting with a three-game WCC series against Saint Mary’s, which begins on Thursday, April 6 and ends on Saturday, April 8. streamed live on the WCC network.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pepperdinewaves.com/news/2023/4/4/baseball-waves-down-cal-poly-in-midweek.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related