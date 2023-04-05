First all-trans male side makes football history

For the first time in European history, an all-trans male and trans male soccer team played their first game against a cis male team on Trans Day of Visibility.

On Friday (31 March), TRUK United FC took to the field under captain Arthur Webber against the Dulwich Hamlet FC Supporters Team at the Champion Hill ground in London. More than 500 supporters came to watch history being made.

The team consisted exclusively of trans men and trans male people and finished with a final score of 8:1 for Dulwich.

Harry Nicholas, author of A trans man walks into a gay barwho played center back in Friday’s game, spoke exclusively to PinkNews about why this fixture was so vital to trans representation in the sport.

He said: “I hope trans kids see this and know there is a place for them in sport. That it is possible.

TRUK team member Harry Nicholas says: ‘There was so much talent, experience and nationality on the pitch.’ (Lucy Copsey)

“We had players from Leeds and Scotland travel to make the match. Many of the team had never met before. Some of them hadn’t played football since school, others were semi-pro.

“There was so much talent, experiences and nationalities on the pitch, but the one thing that united us all was that we thought there was no place for us in football as trans men, and this event changed that.”

The team even had a famous face, like Emmerdale actor Ash Palmisciano, the first-ever transgender actor to appear on the TV soap opera, drove down from Leeds to star.

Commentator and journalist Nick Heath described the match as “a real privilege to watch” and said it featured “the biggest free-kick goal I’ve ever seen live”.

Harry Nicholas talked about the moment TRUK scored for PinkNews, saying: “When Parker Dunn scored an epic goal, the 560-strong stadium exploded.

“We ran to each other and hugged. Our manager Lucy and the whole squad joined us on the field. I have never felt such a sense of community and joy before playing a sport that we love and own.

“The public also seemed to get a lot out of it. For many attendees, the football audience is a challenge. There can be a lot of homophobia and transphobia. For many, it was their first time watching a game.

“There were great chants and it was such a joyful event. It was a mix of LGBTQ+ people and allies who came together to celebrate this historic night and show that everyone has a place in the sport.”

TRUK played their historic match at Trans Day of Visibility. (Lucy Copsey)

TRUK was founded by Lucy Clark, the world’s first openly trans football referee, after receiving messages from trans people who said they wanted to participate but did not feel there was a club available for them.

In January 2021, TRUK United FC was founded, according to its websitewith the aim of “connecting the community”, fundraising for the telephone support service TRUCK is listening and making football a more inclusive sport.

Friday’s match follows the TRUK women’s team playing their groundbreaking game against Dulwich Halmet’s women’s team in March 2022.

So proud to have captained the very first all transgender male football team in Europe! It was such a special evening, thank you to the boys for their incredible effort and to all our supporters! Football is for everyone. #TransDayOfVisibility pic.twitter.com/t2FlIvcBCC — Arthur Webber (@BernieTranders) March 31, 2023

At a time when trans rights are threatened by hateful disinformation and discriminatory legislation around the world, and on the same day that UK Athletics reaffirmed its ban on trans women participating in female sporting events, TRUK’s competition is particularly important.

Harry Nicholas concludes: “The score didn’t matter at the beginning and it doesn’t matter at the end. This wasn’t about winning or proving ourselves against a cis team.

“The real victory was always when we walked onto the pitch, played, were visible and reclaimed our place in football.”