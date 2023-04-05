Tigers win first UCU WCC Women’s Tennis Weekly Honors in Doubles





SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California. Knocking out the top doubles team in the country was enough for Pacific’s Klara Kosan and Karina Chao to claim University Credit Union West Coast Conference Women’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week honors, while Pepperdine’s Nikki Reason won UCU WCC Singles Player of the Week. Week laurels earned for the first time this season. UCU WCC WOMEN’S TENNIS SINGLES OF THE WEEK NIKKI REASONABLE, JR. PEPPERDINE Nikki Reasonable swept a few enemies this weekend to help the third-ranked Waves take down both Pacific and Saint Mary’s. She was the only Wave to win two singles matches this weekend. In those two games, Reason only lost a total of five games. The junior is now 6-1 this double season and plays from fourth, fifth and sixth place in the line-up. This is the sixth time this season that Pepperdine has captured UCU WCC Singles Player of the Week. Also nominated: Claudia De Las Heras, San Diego; Veronika Miroshnichenko, LMU; Jenna Sloan, Gonzaga; Tian Yu Dong, St. Mary’s, Iva Zelic, Portland UCU WCC WOMEN’S TENNIS DOUBLES TEAM OF THE WEEK KLARA KOSAN AND KARINA CHAO PACIFIC Kosan and Chao defeated the nation’s No. 1 doubles 6-4 during Friday’s match against Pepperdine. They followed that up with a 6-2 victory over the country’s 27th ranked tandem from LMU. Kosan and Chao are 6-1 on the top field this season. Kosan is 8-1 overall in doubles this year, while Chao is 7-3. While this is Pacific’s first Conference doubles award of the season, this is Chao’s second UCU WCC weekly award of the season. Also nominated: Solymar Colling and Filippa Bruu-Syversen, San Diego Isabella Tcherkes-Zade/Wiktoria Rutkowska, LMU; Bunyawi Thamchaiwat, Lisa Zaar, Pepperdine 2023 UCU WCC Women’s Tennis Singles Players of the Week

January 17th: Lisa Zaar, Pepperdine

January 24:Jordyn McBride, San Diego

January 31st:Elizabeth Goldsmith, San Diego

February 7:Elizabeth Goldsmith, San Diego

February 14th:Savannah Broadus, Pepperdine

February 21st:Iva Zelic, Portland

February 28:Janice Tjen, Pepperdine

March 7th:Savannah Broadus, Pepperdine

March 14:Bunyawi Thamchaiwat, Pepperdine

21 March: Karina Chao, Pacific

28th of March: Claudia De Las Heras, San Diego

April 4: Nikki Reasonable, Pepperdine 2023 UCU WCC Women’s Tennis Doubles Teams of the Week

January 17th: Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen, Pepperdine

January 24:Jordyn McBride and Claudia De Las Heras, San Diego

January 31st:Kailey Evans and Elizabeth Goldsmith, San Diego

February 7:Kailey Evans and Elizabeth Goldsmith, San Diego

February 14th:Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen, Pepperdine

February 21st:Kailey Evans and Elizabeth Goldsmith, San Diego

February 28:Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen, Pepperdine

March 7th:Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen, Pepperdine

March 14:Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen, Pepperdine

21 March:Jordan Harris and Lene Mari Hovda, Saint Mary’s

28th of March:Savannah Broadus and Janice Tjen, Pepperdine

April 4: Klara Kosan and Karina Chao, Pacific

