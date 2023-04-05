



Cricket Ireland announces Macron as new technical kit supplier Marco Bettella (Macron) and Paul O’Sullivan (Cricket Ireland) celebrate the new partnership BOLOGNA, Italy Cricket Ireland today announced Italy-based sportswear giant Macron as its new technical equipment supplier for the next four years. Founded in Bologna in 1971, Macron produces sportswear for a range of sports, including football, rugby, volleyball, basketball, baseball, handball, netball, American football and cricket. Although Macron already supplies the Italian cricket federation, this will be the first step towards international cricket at the highest level. From this season and running until 2026, the Macron Hero will feature on the jerseys and technical wear of Cricket Ireland’s international and domestic teams, supplying both men’s and women’s teams with the technical wear – for both athletes and staff. Gianluca PavanelloCEO of Macron, said: The partnership with Cricket Ireland is very important. Making the quality and reliability of our products available to such a prestigious reality of international cricket shows the ever-increasing demand from sports federations to take to the pitch with a Macron hero on their chest. Cricket is a sport where team spirit and respect for the opponent are fundamental values, values ​​that we recognize in ourselves and which, along with the symbols and history of Cricket Ireland, we aim to express on the new kits that the athletes will wear during the upcoming International dates. Warren DeutromeCEO of Cricket Ireland, said: We are delighted to welcome such an established and renowned international brand as Macron to the Irish cricket family. The quality and reliability of their production and service is what attracted us to this partnership. Our needs as a full member with the number of teams we oversee require a very complex and extensive business to operate. Literally thousands of garments have been produced to kick off the collaboration, and very soon fans will see our new kit unveiled. Best of all for fans, Macrons’ online sales capabilities will provide a new opportunity to purchase replica kits and supporter items. This is something fans have been asking for for a while, and they were excited to bring this capability to market soon. Our thanks go to Gianluca and his team for their enthusiasm, cooperation and willingness to work with us within tight timeframes. We look forward to fruitful cooperation in the years to come.

